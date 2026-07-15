Do Donnie and Judith End Up Together in Ride or Die?

In ‘Ride or Die,’ Billy Donovan, aka Donnie, is introduced into the series as Judith’s mark. The latter is an assassin who is in hot water with her top-secret organization. Therefore, the hit on Donnie’s life presents something of a last chance for the woman to prove herself. However, she finds herself redirecting from the mission when her best friend, Debbie, ends up in danger in a coincidental tandem. In the aftermath, Judith’s life becomes infinitely more complicated as her secret about her assassin’s lifestyle reveals itself to her best friend, who has recently earned a target on her back from both the Albanian mob and a ghost from the other woman’s past. Even so, it’s only a matter of time before Donnie re-enters the duo’s orbit, this time as a turncoat ally. Unsurprisingly, this team-up allows for the chemistry between him and Judith to potentially turn into something more. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Judith Spares Donnie’s Life and Teams Up With Him

Judith is no stranger to momentary attachments, one-night stands, and other flings, even enjoyed while on the job. Still, being attracted to her mark presents a novelty of its own kind. This doesn’t present much of a problem to the assassin at first. She’s happy to use their instant chemistry as a way to lure Billy “Donnie” Donavan and poison his drink in the process. However, the attempt fails, and Judith ends up getting sidetracked. Over the course of the next few days, her life explodes, sending her and Debbie on a cross-country European adventure. Their first stop is Monte Carlo, where Donnie is suspected of being low.

If the assassin wants to return to the Agency, she needs to prove herself by finishing the job. On the other hand, Debbie wants answers about her husband’s illegal trading with the Albanian mob, of which Donnie was a fellow collaborator. Therefore, once they kidnap Donnie and get the required information out of him, the next step should be clear enough. The only thing is, Judith cannot bring herself to kill him. This reluctance to shoot has nothing to do with the target himself. Instead, she wants to prove herself to Debbie, who is adamant about a newly instated No-Killing rule. For the same reason, Judith decides to let Donnie go, sparing his life. Yet, in the aftermath, as the two women plan a heist as a way to shake the Albanian gangsters off their backs, Donnie inevitably agrees to join forces with them.

Donnie is Smitten With Judith and Wants to Build a Life Her

If Judith’s attraction toward Donnie is evident from the get-go, the same proves to be true for the latter. Once he’s in the clear of her proverbial gun, he becomes more obvious about this attraction, feeding the chemistry between them. In the days that follow, he squeezes his way into Judith and Debbie’s escapades, offering to work with them to solve their shared problem. Along the way, he begins to fall for an assassin on a deeper level. Donnie has always wanted an unconditional sort of love and loyalty in his life that he has never been able to find. For the same reason, he’s beguiled by Judith’s devotion to Debbie and respects her immensely for it. Moreover, he wants to be on a similar receiving end of it.

Donnie proves his own devotion to Judith in the days that follow after she gets stabbed during the heist, requiring medical attention and constant surveillance. After Debbie turns herself in to the Interpol cops, he’s the one who looks after and tends to the assassin. Eventually, they team up with Sam and Queenie and come up with another great plan, one that involves Anna, Judith’s nemesis and the mastermind behind the newfound chaos in her life. The night before the mission, Donnie finally expresses his truth to Judith. The latter is planning on running away and starting a new life at the end of the whole thing. Donnie wants her to run away with him so that they can both be each other’s reliable and unconditional companion. On the heels of this confession, the two share a kiss, sealing the promise of a potential future together.

Anna Gets to Donnie Before Judith Can

Donnie accompanies Judith, Sam, Queenie, and David on their mission to corner Anna by pretending to walk into a trap she had set for them at a bank in Geneva. She wants someone, preferably the assassin, to walk into the building, likely with intentions of staging a kidnapping. Therefore, the team sends in their wild card, David. Meanwhile, the others stake out the place as backups and contingencies. However, their plan goes out the window when Debbie also shows up at the bank. Shortly thereafter, numerous gas bombs go off inside the bank and around its vicinity, instigating chaos.

Initially, Judith makes a run for Debbie, knowing that Anna is most likely to go after her. She’s on a path of vengeance, in which she wants to make her fellow assassin hurt. Thus, her best friend is the surefire way to achieve this goal. In the end, Judith is unable to save Debbie as she’s kidnapped by the other assassin. Worse yet, when she gets in Donnie’s car to chase the two down, she finds a heartbreaking surprise waiting there for her. As it turns out, Anna has already gotten to him and slit his throat as yet another means to get her revenge on her former partner. Ultimately, Judith and Donnie never get to explore the future they could’ve had together.

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