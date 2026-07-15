Do Jacques and Debbie End Up Together in Ride or Die?

At the beginning of ‘Ride or Die,’ Debbie is happily married to David Claybourne, an MP, steadily climbing the political ladder with the Prime Minister of England as his future end goal. However, as it turns out, this marriage isn’t quite so happy after all. The wife herself discovers the same when her husband asks for a divorce on a car ride over to a charity event. Shortly afterward, her entire life is turned upside down when she learns that her best friend, Judith, is actually an assassin who works for a highly secretive organization.

As it turns out, an Albanian mob is after Debbie for the four million pound debt that David seemed to have stolen from them before acquiring a lethal target on his own back. Consequently, the housewife has no choice but to accept Judith’s help and embark on an adventure of a lifetime. This adventure often puts the duo near death and on the wrong side of the law. Thus, Debbie’s path crosses with Interpol agent Jacques Boucher. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Jacques and Debbie Form a Tentative Bond of Trust

Jacques enters Debbie’s orbit in Monte Carlo, where she and Judith have arrived in search of Billy Donovan, David’s illicit business partner and the latter’s original mark. Once he spills about the MP’s corrupt entanglements with the Albanian gang and how he ran off with four million pounds of their money, the abandoned wife realizes that the only way to save her skin is to somehow pay that money back. For the same reason, she comes up with the plan to pull off a grand heist at an ancient artifacts collector’s upcoming event. It’s while she enquires about shopping options for this event at the hotel’s front desk that she first meets Jacques. On the other hand, the Interpol agent already has her on his radar. He is currently working on untangling the havoc the two women are wreaking across countries.

This chance meeting finally helps Jacques identify Debbie past her alias. From there, they continue to bump into each other, usually intentionally on the detective’s part. He pitches himself as someone who can be trusted, a resource that is quickly becoming scarce in her life. Therefore, when Judith escapes from the event with a bullet wound, in desperate need of medical assistance while wanted by the local authorities, Debbie decides to turn to Jacques. Although he helps her out by getting her the medicine as needed, he also follows her back to her hideout to get a clearer read on the situation.

Consequently, when the rest of Interpol arrive, helmed by Collete, who happens to be Jacque’s ex-wife, the trio is already confronting the agent. In the end, this ends up playing out in Debbie’s favor. Despite all her grudges against Judith, she still cares about her and is eager to keep her safe, especially in her vulnerable state. Therefore, she comes up with a plan to turn herself in to the authorities, allowing her friend and Donnie a chance to escape. Thus, when Debbie leaves Monte Carlo, it’s in handcuffs in Interpol’s custody. Questioning follows, where Collette takes the lead, but the other woman still cuts a deal per her own wishes. Afterward, when she’s forced to spend the night in jail before her big plan involving the Geneva bank, Jacques arrives to keep her company, highlighting the growing bond between them.

Jacques and Debbie Go Their Own Ways, At Least For Now

Debbie and Jacques have a moment in time together as collaborators with potential for their connection to turn into something more. Nonetheless, neither is really at a place in their life where they can entertain a new relationship like that. The Interpol agent is still dealing with the fallout of his and Collette’s relationship. On the other hand, Debbie’s entire world has just turned upside down. Her presumed dead husband, who turns out to be alive, is revealed to be a con artist. Their marriage is ending, which has robbed her of a sense of her own identity since she dedicated the last few years of her life to David’s political career. Worse yet, even her best friend has been keeping a life-changing secret from her.

By the end of season 1, Debbie and Judith manage to work through their issues. Even though there’s still some hurt between the two because of the assassin’s secrets, it’s nothing that time and forgiveness can’t fix. Meanwhile, their adventure across Europe has imbued Debbie with a new kind of perspective and confidence. Therefore, she’s ready to face life on her own, embarking on a different quest of self-discovery. On the other hand, Jacques has recently found himself entangled in an undercover mission to expose The Agency and their unethical and immoral practices. In order to do so, he has teamed up with Queenie. Therefore, in the end, Jacques and Debbie’s paths have drastically diverged. Still, the letter’s entanglement with The Agency makes her a perpetual target, which means there’s always a possibility that she and the Interpol Agent will end up in each other’s lives again.

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