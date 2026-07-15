Ride or Die Season 2 Cast and Plot Theories

‘Ride or Die’ season 1 charts a thrilling narrative about friendships, both the kind that sustains and destroys. After Judith Burton’s secret profession as a secret assassin is revealed to her best friend, Debbie, it introduces some predictable complications to their relationship. Simultaneously, the duo finds itself with bigger fish to fry as the latter acquires a target on her back, thanks to her husband, and the trained killer reckons with the return of someone dangerous and vengeful from her past.

Fortunately, despite the magnitude of the trouble, the two best friends manage to emerge relatively unscathed and evolved on the other side. Even so, while Judith may have destroyed her mortal enemy, Anna, and Debbie has separated herself from her no-good husband, the two women don’t seem to be entirely in the clear just yet. Still, given the lack of a renewal for the series, the possibility of a season 2 remains up in the air. If the project is picked up for a continuation soon enough, fans might expect the show to return sometime in 2028.

Ride or Die Season 2 Might Focus on The Agency’s Continued Hunt After Judith

At the end of ‘Ride or Die’ season 2, Judith and Debbie have worked through the complications that have arisen in their friendship over the course of the past few days. Furthermore, they have freed themselves from their old shackles, ready to face a future of reinvention and brave new endeavors. Debbie has become a Barrister and is undertaking a solo trip across Europe. On the other hand, Judith has finally reclaimed her real name and plans on visiting Cambodia for a fresh start. While the newfound distance will help the two women discover new and crucial facets of themselves, they’re determined not to let it get in the way of their friendship.

However, unbeknownst to the duo, while they share their plans with each other on the train, they are actually under the watchful eyes of numerous agents. These agents, likely belonging to The Agency and its various branches, suggest a menacing future for Judith and Debbie. It has long been established that the Agency doesn’t simply let people leave without any trouble. The secretive nature of their existence demands complete and lifelong loyalty from their employees. Therefore, Judith’s unorthodox exit from the place, paired with Debbie’s lack of official attachment with them, makes the duo a threat to the organization. As such, in a potential season 2, we can expect the pair of best friends to be pulled back into another dangerous fight for survival.

Ride or Die Season 2 Will Likely Continue Expanding Upon the Existing Characters

The heart and soul of ‘Ride or Die’ lies within its central characters, whose unfailing, if sometimes rocky, friendship lends the project its title. Therefore, in the event of a season 2, the series can be expected to continue revolving around the same protagonists and the characters associated with their narratives. This means Octavia Spencer and Hannah Waddingham will likely reprise their roles as Debbie and Judith, respectively. On the other hand, their former partners-in-crime, Sam (Calam Lynch) and Queenie (Savannah Steyn), will also most likely return.

If the show continues focusing on the Agency and its morally dubious operations, Bill Nighy can also be expected to return as The Director, aka Jack. Additionally, Jacques (Jacky Ido) and Collette, Interpol agents, might also once again find themselves in the assassin world’s strange and dangerous orbit. On the other hand, given the high body count of season 1, many characters’ return to the series becomes impossible. Therefore, characters who suffer a definitive death, like Anna (Sylvia Hoeks) and Donnie (Ed Skrein), probably won’t return for a potential season 2. In their absence, the show is likely to introduce a handful of new faces.

Ride or Die Season 2 Will Find Queenie in a Double-Agent Role

Another important development that happens at the end of ‘Ride or Die’ season 1 revolves around the character of Queenie. She’s the daughter and now owner of a cobbler shop, which acts as a front for The Agency’s one-stop shop for authentic fake IDs, weapons, archives, and various assortments of gadgets. At the end of the first season, the tech whiz loses her mother and learns that Director Jack is actually her biological father. As a result, she ends up enrolling in the Agency’s training program in an effort to get closer to her biological father. However, her motivations aren’t as straight-laced as that.

Queenie actually hates the Agency for creating the circumstances that led to her mother’s death. Moreover, she believes the organization to be corrupt and exploitative. For the same reason, before reaching out ot Jack, she collaborates with Jacques and Collete, a pair of Interpol agents. On the other hand, Sam, her longtime friend, who is in love with her and has recently messed up their relationship, has a similar idea. Once he learns about the Agency’s training program and its exploitative ways, he decides to expose the organization for its faults. However, once Queenie enters the Agency as an agent and gets Sam as her assigned handler, his plans of leaving his job become more complicated. Thus, season 2 will likely circle around the progression of this storyline in significant ways.

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