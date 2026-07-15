Is Ride or Die Based on a True Story?

Created by Tessa Coates, ‘Ride or Die’ is a unique buddy comedy series that dives into a world of assassins, gangsters, and ill-advised road trips through Europe. The story revolves around two women. Debbie is a regular, middle-aged housewife with an ambitious husband and a respectable book club. On the other hand, her best friend, Judith, is a forensic accountant who is actually really an assassin working for a top-secret Agency.

Debbie discovers the same when she ends up getting caught in the middle of an unexpected plot involving a mysterious enemy and millions in stolen pounds. Naturally, Judith’s best-kept secrets and an unfortunate past that is steadily catching up to her pave the way for destructive friction between the two women and their friendship. The show strikes a balance between an action-heavy mystery and a heartfelt connection between the two leads, crafting a familiar, realistic narrative.

Ride or Die Expands the Spy Thriller Genre in a New Context

‘Ride or Die’ presents a fast-paced story that details the fictionalized world of hidden assassins who operate out of a deeply underground organization’s web. The idea in itself remains firmly cemented in the expected conventions of the spy thriller genre, most famously constructed by franchises like ‘James Bond,’ ‘Mission Impossible,’ ‘Charlie’s Angels,’ ‘Kingsman,’ and more. However, Tessa Coates has something unique to offer to the tried-and-tested genre. Instead of casting the expected archetypes in the leading roles, the series opts for an underrepresented demographic: women in their 50s. For the most part, the show’s creator was inspired to create this world simply out of a desire to watch a show, existing in this genre, ripe with such elements.

In a conversation with The Knockturnal, the co-lead actress, Hannah Waddingham, spoke about the show’s unique identity and what it strives to achieve through the same. She said, “I think Tessa Coates, our writer, absolutely treads a brilliant line. There’s this thing always that a woman is of a certain age. You don’t hear men of a certain age, do you? So we are here to punch that in the face.” The actress further added, “Women are multifaceted,” Waddingham said. “I don’t know why there is a presumption that women should disappear after a certain age. I want people who have life experiences around me to guide. I think this is an exciting project because we get to examine all of those tropes and interpret them in the ways that we want.” Ultimately, the worldbuilding in this psy thriller remains mostly rooted in genre-typical fictionality. However, the show’s focus on Judith and Debbie as the leads allows it a distinct place in a familiar storyline.

Ride or Die Highlights the Importance of Female Friendships

One of the defining aspects of ‘Ride or Die’ stems from the intercharacter dynamic that is at the center of the story. The series revolves prominently around the bond between Judith and Debbie, through all its highs and lows. Throughout the narrative, the two women find a reliable partner in each other, even when their own relationship is complicated and tattered. It’s this realistic exploration of such a complex dynamic that imbues both characters with a significant sense of realism. This push-and-pull between their emotionally wrought friendship, paired with the action- and adventure-forward nature of their escapes, allows the show to bring a well-rounded story to the forefront.

Even though neither Judith nor Debbie’s characters are based on real people, their struggles, characterizations, and relationships feel authentic. One of the most foundational aspects of this stems from both characters’ personal relationship with self-doubt, insecurities, and the ability to put themselves first. Debbie spends years of her life in a thankless marriage, which eventually becomes her blanket of emotional support. Likewise, Judith wears a perpetual mask to shield her true self from the risk of abandonment. When the two women are forced to evaluate the strength of their friendship in the face of life-threatening danger, they’re also pushed to confront their issues in realistic, authentic ways.

The show’s co-star, Octavia Spencer, who plays Debbie, spoke about the same in an interview with People Magazine, shared her opinion on female friendships. The Oscar-winning actress said, “Female friendships are our sisterhoods,” Spencer said. “Early in life, you’re chasing boys and focused on relationships. As you get older, you really embrace your friendships and your siblings. And if you don’t have sisters, your girlfriends become your sisters.” She added, “There’s nothing more beautiful than going through life with your love partner and your sisterhood.” Debbie and Judith’s dynamic in the show remains subscribed to this belief, bringing its reality to the screen, heightening the realism in the otherwise fictitious story.

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