Laura Scrivano’s Ring Road Plot and Filming Details, Revealed

New details have emerged regarding Laura Scrivano’s first feature film! The Cinemaholic has learned that the psychological thriller ‘Ring Road’ will be shot in Iceland. The plot revolves around a photographer traveling across Iceland with her partner. Their adventure takes a dramatic turn when they end up fleeing with a hitchhiker’s baby, challenging her beliefs about parenthood and testing her limits of survival. Scrivano is directing the movie with a screenplay she wrote with Óttar Nordfjörd.

Scrivano recently helmed four episodes of Hulu’s dark comedy series ‘Wedding Season,’ in which a secret romance at a wedding ignites a series of murders and suspicions, following former lovers Katie and Stefan, who must untangle a complex web of intrigue to uncover the truth behind a deadly incident. The filmmaker also directed two episodes of TNT’s science fiction series ‘The Lazarus Project,’ which follows a covert organization dedicated to preventing global extinction events by manipulating time. The director was also at the helm of an episode of ‘McDonald & Dodds.’

Scrivano’s diverse portfolio includes several notable short films. In ‘Shadow/Self,’ she blends dance, fashion, and music to delve into the darker aspects of the feminine psyche, presenting a narrative of human struggle through movement, beauty, and light. Her earlier work, ‘The Orchard,’ centers on Saverio, who, after a decade of silence following his brother Leo’s death, confronts Leo’s memory and his own hidden desires through a connection with Leo’s goddaughter, Anna.

Another addition to Scrivano’s short film collection is ‘The Language of Love,’ which follows Charlie, a man who is struggling with personal and academic challenges as he attempts to impress others by mimicking a French accent, ultimately finding unexpected sources of courage.

In recent years, Iceland has hosted the production of high-profile projects such as ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun‘ and ‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.’

