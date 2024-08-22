Jay Duplass to Direct ‘See You When I See You’ Next

Jay Duplass is returning to feature filmmaking after over a decade! The Cinemaholic has discovered that the director will helm ‘See You When I See You’ next. The project’s filming will start in October in Atlanta, Georgia. Adam Cayton-Holland penned the movie.

The film revolves around the aftermath of the younger daughter’s suicide, which plunges the Whistler family into turmoil. As the family members navigate their lives through grief, their ability to communicate deteriorates, leaving Leah’s absence painfully evident in every aspect of their lives. Aaron, the middle child, attempts to mask his pain with humor but soon descends into a pattern of self-destructive behavior. The family must eventually unite to prevent him from meeting a similar fate.

Duplass recently helmed five episodes of HBO’s comedy-drama series ‘Somebody Somewhere,’ which centers on Sam, a Kansan who, despite outward appearances, struggles with fitting into her hometown’s expectations. The filmmaker has also directed episodes of shows such as Max’s dark comedy ‘Search Party.’ Additionally, he worked on HBO’s ‘Togetherness,’ a series about two couples sharing a home while grappling with the challenges of maintaining their relationships and pursuing their individual aspirations.

Duplass’ most recent feature film is ‘The Do-Deca-Pentathlon,’ co-directed by his brother, Mark Duplass, in which two siblings engage in their own intense 25-event Olympics, starring Mark Kelly and Steve Zissis. The filmmaker also directed ‘Jeff, Who Lives at Home,’ which follows a slacker named Jeff who is sent on an errand by his widowed mother, only to stumble upon what might be his destiny as he spends the day with his discontented brother, tracking down the latter’s possibly unfaithful wife. He also won a Primetime Emmy Award for executive producing Netflix’s documentary ‘Wild Wild Country.’

As an actor, Duplass played Hades in Disney+’s fantasy series ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians,’ Jesse Bloom in HBO’s comedy series ‘Industry,’ Larkin in Netflix’s biographical drama ‘Pain Hustlers,’ Bill Dobson in Sandra Oh’s ‘The Chair,’ and Elijah in ‘Search Party.’ He was a long-time cast member of Prime Video’s ‘Transparent,’ in which he played Josh Pfefferman.

Cayton-Holland is widely recognized for co-creating truTV’s comedy series ‘Those Who Can’t,’ which follows a group of rebellious high school teachers who refuse to grow up. In addition to his success on television, he also wrote the short film ‘Insufferable Brunch,’ which explores the lives of four homophobic individuals who, during a seemingly ordinary brunch, are forced to confront their prejudices and learn more about themselves and each other.

Duplass is no stranger to Atlanta, having previously worked on projects filmed in the city, including ‘Pain Hustlers‘ and ‘Table 19.’

