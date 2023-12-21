10 Shows Like Percy Jackson and the Olympians You Must See

The fantasy television series, ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians,’ brings to life the imaginative world crafted by Rick Riordan and Jonathan E. Steinberg exclusively for Disney+. The show is a captivating adaptation of Riordan’s book series, featuring Walker Scobell in the lead role as the 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson. Co-starring Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri, the narrative unfolds as Percy grapples with his newfound divine powers. When accused by Zeus, the sky god, of stealing his master lightning bolt, Percy embarks on a quest to restore order to Olympus, enlisting the help of his friends in this thrilling journey of myth and adventure. Here are shows like ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ that deserve your attention.

10. Titans (2018-2023)

Created by Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti, ‘Titans‘ is a superhero television series based on DC Comics characters. The cast includes Brenton Thwaites as Dick Grayson/Robin, Anna Diop as Kory Anders/Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth/Raven, and Ryan Potter as Gar Logan/Beast Boy. The plot revolves around the formation of the Titans, a group of young superheroes led by Dick Grayson, as they face internal conflicts and external threats. Drawing parallels to ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians,’ both shows center on young individuals discovering and harnessing their unique abilities, navigating complex relationships, and confronting formidable adversaries within supernatural realms, weaving captivating narratives of self-discovery and heroism.

9. Lockwood & Co. (2023)

‘Lockwood & Co.,’ a British supernatural detective thriller on Netflix, crafted by Joe Cornish, draws inspiration from Jonathan Stroud’s eponymous book series. In a parallel to ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians,’ this alternate present-day Britain is plagued by spectral entities, where the touch of ghosts proves fatal. Similar to the demigod Percy navigating a world of gods and monsters, ‘Lockwood & Co.’ unfolds in a society where only children sense these ghosts, leading to the formation of teenage ghost-hunting agencies. The protagonist, Lucy Carlyle, akin to Percy, possesses psychic abilities and finds herself entangled in the enigmatic world of spectral mysteries when joining Lockwood & Co., echoing the theme of young individuals grappling with extraordinary challenges.

8. Fate: The Winx Saga (2021-2022)

‘Fate: The Winx Saga‘ is a fantasy television series created by Brian Young for Netflix. Inspired by the animated series ‘Winx Club,’ it follows the coming-of-age journey of Bloom, played by Abigail Cowen, as she navigates life at Alfea, a magical boarding school. The cast includes Hannah van der Westhuysen, Precious Mustapha, Eliot Salt, Elisha Applebaum, and Sadie Soverall, portraying a diverse group of fairies with unique powers. The plot revolves around the challenges they face while honing their skills and uncovering dark secrets within the mystical realm. Similar to ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians,’ both series capture the essence of young individuals discovering their supernatural abilities in fantastical settings, combining personal growth with mythical elements.

7. Magicians (2015-2020)

Based on Lev Grossman’s novels, ‘Magicians‘ is a gripping fantasy TV series developed by Sera Gamble and John McNamara. The show centers around Brakebills University, where students, including Jason Ralph as Quentin Coldwater, Stella Maeve, Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, and Arjun Gupta, explore the complexities of magic and face formidable challenges. The narrative seamlessly weaves together magical realms, intricate character development, and darker themes. Unlike ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians,’ ‘Magicians’ caters to a more mature audience, delving into the psychological toll of wielding extraordinary powers. Nevertheless, both series resonate with audiences through their intricate world-building, exploration of magical abilities, and the transformative journeys of their protagonists.

6. The Librarians (2014-2018)

Embark on a thrilling journey of knowledge and adventure with ‘The Librarians,’ a captivating TV series developed by John Rogers. Imagine if librarians weren’t just guardians of books but also protectors of ancient and mystical artifacts. Starring Rebecca Romijn as the enigmatic Eve Baird, along with a team of uniquely skilled librarians played by Christian Kane, Lindy Booth, John Harlan Kim, and John Larroquette, the show unfolds as they venture into the unknown to thwart supernatural threats. In a departure from the demigod realm of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians,’ ‘The Librarians’ invites viewers into a world where history, magic, and adventure converge, creating a bibliophile’s dream and an exhilarating ride for those hungry for more than just tales of gods and monsters.

5. Supernatural (2005-2020)

Embark on an epic road trip through the paranormal with ‘Supernatural,’ a cult-favorite series created by Eric Kripke. Picture a world where two brothers, Sam and Dean Winchester, portrayed by Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, serve as hunters of all things supernatural. From battling vengeful spirits to confronting cosmic entities, the show unfolds as a thrilling odyssey across the supernatural landscape. In contrast to the demigod escapades of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians,’ ‘Supernatural’ paints a darker and more ominous canvas, where the line between monsters and heroes blurs. As the Winchester brothers confront ancient evils and delve into family secrets, viewers are treated to a riveting blend of horror, folklore, and the enduring bond between siblings, making ‘Supernatural’ a gripping supernatural saga for the ages.

4. His Dark Materials (2019-2022)

‘His Dark Materials‘ draws parallels to ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ through its enchanting blend of fantasy and coming-of-age elements. Based on Philip Pullman’s trilogy, the series follows young heroine Lyra Belacqua, played by Dafne Keen, as she embarks on a journey across parallel universes. Much like Percy’s exploration of his demigod abilities, Lyra discovers her connection to Dust, a mysterious substance. Created by Jack Thorne, the show features a stellar cast including James McAvoy and Ruth Wilson. As both series intertwine mythical realms with personal growth, ‘His Dark Materials’ captivates audiences with its rich narrative, intricate world-building, and the protagonists’ quests of self-discovery.

3. The Witcher (2019-)

Venture into a world where monster slayers, sorcery, and destiny collide in ‘The Witcher,’ a series that echoes the spirit of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ through its epic fantasy elements. Henry Cavill embodies Geralt of Rivia, a brooding yet formidable monster hunter navigating a tumultuous realm. Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, the show introduces viewers to Geralt’s interconnected fate with sorceress Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and princess Ciri (Freya Allan). Unlike Percy’s divine lineage, Geralt’s journey unfolds in a grittier, morally ambiguous universe where the boundaries between hero and villain blur. With its intricate plot, morally complex characters, and mesmerizing world-building, ‘The Witcher’ offers a mature and captivating counterpart to Percy Jackson’s mythic adventures.

2. Shadowhunters (2016-2019)

For fans of ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians,’ ‘Shadowhunters‘ offers a fascinating watch with its shared themes of magical realms and young protagonists discovering extraordinary abilities. Adapted from Cassandra Clare’s ‘The Mortal Instruments’ series, the show follows Clary Fray (Katherine McNamara) as she discovers her identity as a Shadowhunter, a human-angel hybrid destined to battle demons. Much like Percy’s journey, Clary’s exploration of her newfound powers and the complex supernatural world resonates with themes of self-discovery, friendship, and the eternal struggle between good and evil. The series, created by Ed Decter, boasts a diverse cast and a catchy narrative that ties together elements of mythology, romance, and high-stakes adventure, making it an engaging watch for those enchanted by Percy Jackson’s mythical escapades.

1. The Umbrella Academy (2019-)

Prepare for a rollercoaster of super-powered antics and dysfunctional family dynamics with ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ a must-watch gem that beckons ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ fans into a riveting world of quirky heroes. Crafted by Gerard Way and brought to life by Steve Blackman, the series introduces the Hargreeves siblings, a diverse bunch gifted with extraordinary abilities, as they grapple with time travel, cosmic conspiracies, and saving the world—all while navigating their complex family ties. This isn’t your typical superhero tale; it’s a wild ride of unexpected twists, witty banter, and a killer soundtrack. With its fresh take on the genre and a cast that brings charisma to every scene, ‘The Umbrella Academy’ promises an electrifying binge-worthy adventure that Percy Jackson enthusiasts won’t want to miss.

