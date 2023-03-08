Where Was Luther: The Fallen Sun Filmed?

Serving as the stand-alone follow-up to Neil Cross’ eponymous British series, Netflix’s ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ is a crime thriller movie helmed by Jamie Payne that revolves around the cat-and-mouse chase between a ruthless serial killer and a disgraced yet brilliant detective named John Luther. The latter is behind bars, but not for long, as he manages to break out of the prison to go after the sadistic killer. Even after getting out of his cell, he is haunted by all the torturous games of the serial killer who taunts him every step of the way.

The determined detective Luther has had enough of all the cyber games of the killer and attempts to finish the job once and for all. With Idris Elba retaining his role as John Luther, the mystery drama movie also features several other talented actors, such as Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, Dermot Crowley, and Thomas Coombes, in supporting yet influential roles. Apart from keeping the audience on the edge of their seats, it also features some tense chase sequences around numerous gritty neighborhoods of London, making many wonder where ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ was shot. If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Luther: The Fallen Sun Filming Locations

‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ was filmed in England, Belgium, and Iceland, specifically in London, Dorset, and Brussels. As per reports, the principal photography for the thriller movie commenced in late October 2021 and seemingly wrapped up around late 2021 or early 2022. Since a majority of the story is set in England, the production team utilized many locations in England and added a level of authenticity to the narrative. Now, let’s not waste any time and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that feature in the Netflix film!

London, England

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ were lensed in and around London, the capital and largest city of England and the UK. As mentioned above, the filming unit set up camp at various sites across the city to shoot important scenes against suitable backdrops. For instance, some important exterior portions were recorded on location in and around Piccadilly Circus, Air Street, Fleet Street, and Chinatown. As for one of the fight scenes between Luther and David Robey, it was shot at the abandoned Aldwych Tube station situated in the City of Westminster in Central London.

Dorset, England

Additional portions of ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ were also taped in Dorset, a ceremonial county in South West England. In particular, the prison scenes involving Luther were shot in the HM Dorchester Prison in Dorchester. For the movie, the production team repainted three floors, replaced all the historic Victorian locks, and installed missing doors from the nearby Gloucester Prison, to modernize the prison.

Brussels, Belgium

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ also traveled to Brussels, the most densely populated region in Belgium. They reportedly utilized the facilities of the Lites Studio at Fabriekstraat 81 in Vilvoorde, a municipality in the Flemish province of Flemish Brabant. The film studio is home to two expansive sound stages, three smaller stages, and one of the most advanced interior water stages all over the globe. All these amenities make it a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions.

Iceland

A few important segments of ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ were recorded on location in Iceland, a Nordic island country and the most sparsely populated country in all of Europe. While the cast and crew members were on location in Iceland, they got lucky and reportedly witnessed the magical Northern Lights. Situated right at the juncture of the North Atlantic and Arctic Oceans, Iceland’s economy is diverse as it depends on several sectors, such as manufacturing, software production, finance, agriculture, biotechnology, and tourism.

