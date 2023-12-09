Riverknight Everett: Family Chantel Star is Not in a Relationship

Among the various individuals we have come to love from their time in TLC’s ‘The Family Chantel,‘ Riverknight “River” Everett is undoubtedly a fan favorite. Seen in the ’90 Day Fiancé’ spinoff due to his status as a brother to Chantel Everett, River has been able to create a separate fanbase of his own, and it is not just due to his status as a reality TV star. As such, it is no wonder that the world is eager to know more about his love life, especially if he is seeing anyone at present.

Riverknight Everett’s Ex-Girlfriend

It was in season 3 of ‘The Family Chantel‘ that the world was introduced to River Everett’s girlfriend, Megan Montenegro. However, this relationship was not received well by many, including River’s family members. That said, the latter reaction was something that River seemed to have almost expected, as that was one of the primary reasons he had not introduced his partner to his family for a significant amount of time.

River certainly had the front-row seat when he saw his sister Chantel Everett’s ex-husband, Pedro Jimeno, jumping hoops to impress the family. Even Angenette Wylie, Royal Everett’s wife, had to make many efforts to get the approval of the Everetts. As such, River was undoubtedly skeptical about how his own partner would be received by his family. Among the many concerns that River’s family cited about his relationship with Megan, the possibility that she might only be with him to gain fame was a prominent one.

Many people were also not entirely on board with a 23-year-old River dating a 28-year-old woman, despite the fact that both of them had seemingly gravitated towards each other due to their shared love for music. The fact that Megan was a single mother who seemed focused on how River would be with her child also seemed like something that many thought did not bode well for their relationship. An additional factor that many pointed out against the two was the apparent lack of respect shown by Megan’s friends for River’s personal space.

Another reason why many thought that this relationship might not last was the lack of physical connection that they seemed to have. However, things came to a head for the two when River wrote a song dedicated to Megan. This seemed like a wake-up call for the girl in question, who realized that she and her partner might not be on the same level when it came to their relationship. As such, Megan decided to have a frank conversation with River, where she pointed out that between her career and her role as a mother, she did not feel as invested in the relationship as River was. Ultimately, the two decided to break up for good.

Riverknight Everett is Not Dating Anyone

Since his break up with Megan Montenegro, it seems like River Everett has not begun a new relationship. While he remains one of the prominent stars in ‘The Family Chantel,‘ the reality TV star’s own love life seems to be on hold as of writing. Instead, River seems more dedicated than ever to building up his career and reputation as a musician. His latest song, “Big Body,’ was officially released on July 4, 2023, and has been praised by many for its catchy beats.

River has also taken a major role in helping his sister, Chantel Everett, navigate her life after her separation from Pedro Jimeno. Despite being the younger sibling, he is known for offering candid advice to his sister, often acting as her soundboard during such a turbulent time. As such, it is hardly a wonder that the world is eager to see how his next relationship will unfold. If the musician does have a love interest at present, he seems to be keeping the development under wraps.

