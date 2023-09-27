Rob and Corey McArthur From Amazing Race: Everything We Know

‘The Amazing Race’ is a reality television show that features teams of two people racing around the world to complete a series of challenges, tasks, and obstacles. The objective for each team is to be the first to reach a designated destination or checkpoint at the end of each leg of the race. Teams must use their wits, resourcefulness, problem-solving skills, and teamwork to navigate unfamiliar territories, interact with locals, and complete the tasks assigned to them.

Created by Elise Doganieri and Bertram van Munster, the show has indeed become a massive success, captivating audiences with its thrilling adventures and globe-trotting challenges for more than two decades. The 35th season premiered on September 27, 2023, and featured 13 teams competing in the renowned race. Among the pairs that captured the viewers’ attention were Rob and Corey McArthur, and it’s no surprise that fans are eager to learn more about them. Let’s delve into their journey and discover more about them!

Rob and Corey McArthur’s Age and Background

Rob and Corey McArthur form a unique and heartwarming father-son duo that promises to bring a distinctive blend of compatibility and effective communication to the show. Rob, at 48 years old, serves as a teaching assistant in Riverside, California, while his elder son, 25-year-old Corey, is a young working professional residing in New York City. Although there is limited information available about Rob’s early education and upbringing, Corey’s childhood was shaped by the care of both Rob and his mother, April McArthur.

Corey, an active child from a young age, developed a keen interest in sports, particularly basketball, football, and baseball. He even participated in high school baseball and relished spending his summers immersed in the world of sports. His passion for travel was a consistent part of his life, and he embarked on numerous trips abroad, exploring destinations like Thailand and Germany. After completing his college education in Malibu, Corey made a significant decision in 2022 to relocate to New York. This move marked a new chapter in his life, allowing him to explore new opportunities and experiences in the vibrant city.

Rob and Corey McArthur’s Profession

Rob McArthur serves as a teacher’s aide and an assistant football coach at the California School for the Deaf in Riverside and he faces the challenges of having a hearing disability. Rob’s participation in the 35th season of the reality TV show makes him only the second deaf contestant to compete, following in the footsteps of Luke Adams, who appeared in the 14th season. Rob’s wife, April, holds the position of superintendent at the same school, making their involvement in the show an exciting moment for the school community. Rob’s presence on the show’s 35th installment serves as a powerful representation of deaf individuals worldwide, and it’s a cause for celebration and pride within the said community.

Corey is a recent graduate and Senior Manager of Client Strategy and Analytics. He believes that their chances of winning the season are strong, thanks to his youthful vigor combined with his father’s experience. Rob, his father, also highlights Corey’s exceptional language and communication skills as assets that will greatly benefit their journey on the show. In addition to his professional pursuits, Corey is a passionate food enthusiast who runs his food page on Instagram. He specializes in providing recommendations, particularly for burritos, from various locations across the United States.

Are Rob and Corey McArthur Dating Anyone?

Rob has a loving marriage with April McArthur, and together they have raised Corey and his younger brother, Kellan. Meanwhile, Corey appears to be currently unattached romantically. His primary focus lies in building his career, enjoying quality time with friends, and making the most of the opportunity presented by competing on this prestigious TV show. For Corey, ‘The Amazing Race’ represents a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and he is determined to make the most of it, prioritizing his goals and the adventure at hand.

Rob and Corey McArthur possess a remarkable advantage in their 25 years of practice communicating and understanding each other. This strong foundation of communication undoubtedly sets them apart and gives them an edge over other participants in the season. They have a unique bond and synergy that will serve them well in the challenging situations they’ll encounter during the race. Their approach to the adventure is centered around having fun and embracing the journey, even in the face of stress and adversity.

Rob and Corey McArthur will undoubtedly enjoy immense and overwhelming support from the California School for the Deaf community as they embark on their journey. The school plans to celebrate Deaf Community Cultural Week from Sept. 25, through Sept. 29, 2023, in honor of their participation in the show. This commemoration aligns with the World Federation of the Deaf’s 2023 theme, “An Amazing World Where Deaf People Everywhere Can Sign Anywhere,” which mirrors the remarkable communication abilities that Rob and Corey will be showcasing on the show. With such a strong show of support from their community, Rob and Corey are poised for a fantastic journey ahead. We join in wishing them the best of luck as they embark on their exciting adventure.

