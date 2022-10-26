Robbing Mussolini Ending, Explained: Is Borsalino Dead? Does Isola Find the Treasure?

Netflix’s heist comedy film ‘Robbing Mussolini’ follows Isola, a Milanese entrepreneur who forms a group to steal the treasure belonging to Benito Mussolini during the final days of the Second Worl War. The Italian movie is written and directed by Renato De Maria and mixes reality with fiction to tell an enthralling tale filled with action and adventure. Given Isola’s audacious quest to rob the Italian leader, viewers must be wondering whether he succeeds or fails. In that case, here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Robbing Mussolini.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!

Robbing Mussolini Plot Synopsis

‘Robbing Mussolini’ opens with Isola, aka Pietro Lamberti meeting his lover, Yvonne, at a diner. Yvonne sings at a local bar and has become the object of affection for General Secretary Achille Borsalino, who reports directly to Benito Mussolini. As a result, Isola is on a quest to earn quick cash so he can flee away from Borsalino with Yvonne. Therefore, he is partaking in a deal to trade TNT with a resistance group leader. However, the Fascist soldiers attack the parties while the deal is being completed. In the skirmish, Isola loses the bag of cash and is saved by Marcelo, his most trusted companion. Later, the two regroup at their hideout with their third partner, Amedeo, a professional code breaker.

Marcello intercepts a message from Mussolini’s camp and asks Amadeo to decipher it. Amadeo discovers that the leader will flee to Switzerland amidst the Second World War. Moreover, his fortune is stored at the Fascist Government’s Milan headquarters and will be transported to Mussolini in a week. Therefore, Isola hatches a plan to steal Mussolini’s fortune so that he can live a happy life with Yvonne. However, the facility the group must rob is heavily guarded under the stewardship of Borsalino.

Isola, Marcello, and Amedeo gather a crew to aid their heist plan. Marcello recruits Molotov, an explosives expert, and Amedeo adds Hessa, a sleight-of-hand expert, to the team. Lastly, Isola convinces former racecar driver Giovanni Fabbri to become the group’s getaway driver. After gathering all the players under one roof, Isola explains his plan to everyone. Subsequently, Molotov and Marcello start making bombs to explode the headquarters walls while Hessa and Amedeo perform recon on the site. Isola asks for Yvonne’s help obtaining the stamp required to forge the documents for the group to enter the facility.

Meanwhile, Borsalino’s wife, Nora, learns of his affair with Yvonne and tries to reprimand her husband. After learning of Mussolini’s instructions to flee to Switzerland with the treasure, Borsalino asks Yvonne to join him and proposes to raise a family together. However, Yvonne rejects Borsalino, and he discovers her relationship with Isola. Therefore, Borsalino orders his men to track down Isola and his group and make them prisoners. As Borsalino’s men search for Isola, the crew’s plan is jeopardized. Whether or not Isola succeeds in obtaining the treasure forms the rest of the plot.

Robbing Mussolini Ending: Is Borsalino Dead?

After the group’s plan nearly fails and Borsalino’s men attack them, they contemplate abandoning their quest. However, Isola and his group receive help from a surprising ally in the form of Borsalino’s wife, Nora. She arrives at the group’s hideout and releases that she has been tracking them since they made the plan to rob Mussolini. Nora is distraught after her husband abandons her from Yvonne and wants revenge. Therefore, she agrees to help Isola and his crew steal the treasure. Nora suggests a deal for her and Isola to divide the spoils from the heist. However, if Isola turns down the deal, Nora threatens to hand over Isola and the group to Borsalino. Therefore, Isola reluctantly accepts the deal, and the crew puts their plan in motion.

Fabbri pretends to be a soldier transporting Isola to the Milan headquarters for Borsalino. As a result, the crew enters the facility, and Molotov sets up the bombs near the wall guarding the treasure. The wall explodes, killing several soldiers and Molotov. Soon, the crew gathers all the gold and valuable items and prepares to escape to their hideout. However, Nora and her men intercept them, and Nora demands Isola hand over the entire fortune. She reveals that she killed Borsalino, and in his absence, the army will follow her orders. Moreover, Nora kidnaps Yvonne and forces Isola and his team to yield the treasure. Ultimately, she escapes with the treasure and takes Yvonne with her. Nora gets her revenge on Borsalino by killing him and seizing the opportunity to claim all the fortune for herself.

Does Isola Find the Treasure?

Nora flees with the treasure and leaves Isola and his crew devastated. With Nora’s convoy gaining a considerable headstart, it is near impossible for the group to catch up with them. Furthermore, with Yvonne in Nora’s captivity, Isola must find a way to stop the convoy. Inside the facility, Fabbri discovers the last valuable item they forgot to load in the truck. That item is a sportscar that Fabbri drives, leading Isola to the convoy. Soon, Fabbri and Isola catch up with Nora’s convoy, and Isola attacks Nora’s men. While Isola fights Nora’s security head, Yvonne engages in a battle with Nora. The two fights unfold along a complex road as the cars travel at a face pace.

Isola causes the truck containing the treasure to lose control and head into a nearby lake while Nora and Yvonne are still inside. Isola follows the truck into the lake and succeeds in saving Yvonne. He abandons the treasure to save Yvonne, who is far more valuable to him. Moreover, with Borsalino’s death, the couple no longer needs the money to start a fresh life. On the other hand, the treasure is submerged in the lake and is lost. However, Isola had already pocketed a couple of wedding rings from the treasure. He uses them to propose Yvonne and the couple engaged. Ultimately, Isola realizes that love is the most valuable treasure, and despite urges from Fabbri to search the lake for the treasure, Isola decides to start a life with Yvonne.

Read More: Where Was Netflix’s Robbing Mussolini Filmed?