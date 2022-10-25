Where Was Netflix’s Robbing Mussolini Filmed?

Written and directed by Renato De Maria, Netflix’s ‘Robbing Mussolini’ (originally titled ‘Rapiniamo il Duce’) is an Italian crime comedy movie set around the time of World War II‘s conclusion. The narrative revolves around a Milanese wartime entrepreneur who decides to form a group of misfits and resistance fighters in order to stage a next-to-impossible heist. The band of rogues’ mission is to break into the titular character’s headquarters and steal all his treasure from him.

With the theme of heist being at the heart of the narrative, what makes it all the more entertaining is the inclusion of several comedic elements sprinkled here and there throughout the movie. Moreover, the setting of the 1940s against different backdrops is bound to spark some curiosity in your mind regarding the actual sites of ‘Robbing Mussolini.’ In that case, we have got you covered!

Robbing Mussolini Filming Locations

‘Robbing Mussolini’ was filmed entirely in Italy, specifically in Lazio and Friuli-Venezia Giulia. The principal photography for the Pietro Castellitto-starrer reportedly commenced in March 2021 and wrapped up in early June of the same year. Since the story is set in Italy, it makes sense why the filming unit decided to shoot the movie entirely in Italy itself. Now, let’s find out more about the specific locations where the group of thieves plot and commit their heist!

Lazio, Italy

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Robbing Mussolini’ were lensed in Lazio, the second most populated region of Italy. To start off the production, the cast and crew members reportedly set up camp in Rome, the capital city of Lazio as well as Italy. Many exterior shots were recorded around the city, including Via Genova and areas around Mount Soratte. Located in central Italy on the Tiber river, Rome has hosted the production of many movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘House of Gucci,’ ‘The Tree of Life,’ ‘The Best Offer,’ ‘Domina,’ and ‘Medici.’

Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy

After wrapping up the necessary portions in Lazio, the filming unit of ‘Robbing Mussolini’ moved to Friuli-Venezia Giulia, one of the five autonomous regions with the special statute, for shooting purposes. Trieste, the capital city and largest city in the region, served as one of the primary production locations for the heist movie. Palazzo Carciotti at Riva Tre Novembre, 13, was transformed into Teatro Cabiria for the film. Furthermore, the cast and crew utilized a couple more locales of the city, including Ponterosso and Porto Vecchio.

Additional portions of the comedy movie were also captured in the communes of Ruda in Udine and Tarvisio in the northeastern part of Friuli-Venezia Giulia. In particular, the areas around Valcanale and Laghi di Fusine or Fusine Lakes, both in Tarvisio, were utilized for the production of the Netflix film.

Read More: Best Italian Movies on Netflix