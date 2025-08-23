List of All Robert Downey Jr. Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Son of director Robert Downey Sr., Robert John Downey Jr. made his acting debut at the age of five in his father’s 1970 movie ‘Pound.’ Following his appearances in teen movies, he gained critical acclaim starring as Charlie Chaplin in the 1992 biopic, ‘Chaplin.’ Shortly afterward, Robert’s life was upended as he was twice convicted of drug charges and spent time in correctional facilities. After Mel Gibson paid his insurance bond, Robert made his comeback to the big screen in 2003 with ‘The Singing Detective.’ While films like ‘Kiss Kiss Bang Bang’ and ‘Tropic Thunder’ helped him regain his footing in Hollywood, it was his turn as Iron Man, aka Tony Stark, in the eponymous superhero film that launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which propelled him to global stardom. If you’re looking forward to experiencing Robert Downey Jr.‘s work on Netflix, the following list will help you get started.

2. Weird Science (1985)

Adapted from the comic ‘Made of the Future’ by Al Feldstein, ‘Weird Science’ revolves around Gary Wallace (Anthony Michael Hall) and Wyatt Donnelly (Ilan Mitchell-Smith) as two unpopular teenagers who desperately seek the approval of their peers. They come up with the idea of creating the perfect woman for themselves on a computer, and end up with Lisa (Kelly LeBrock), a living superwoman. To help boost their confidence, Lisa dresses the boys in cool clothes and purposefully puts them in difficult situations. As Gary and Wyatt learn to act like grown-ups and stand up to their bullies, Ian (Robert Downey Jr.) and Max (Robert Rusler), they become worried about hiding Lisa’s existence from Wyatt’s older brother, Chet (Bill Paxton). Watch the teen science fiction comedy helmed by John Hughes here.

1. Sr. (2022)

Directed by Chris Smith, ‘Sr.’ chronicles the life and career of Robert Downey Sr., a visionary director who was a pioneer of countercultural comedy in the 1960s and 1970s. The movie has his son, Robert Downey Jr., paying him tribute following his death in 2021, recollecting the time they spent with each other. Both of them confront the ups and downs of their lives with honesty, creating a moving portrayal of a colorful life. You can stream the movie on Netflix.

