Robert Tarr: Where is Leslie Reeves’ Ex-Boyfriend Now?

When fitness instructor Leslie Reeves and rock and roll singer Chris Smith were brutally shot in his 104 Nobbie St. home in Farmersville, Illinois, in the early hours of Thanksgiving 2021, it left the entire nation baffled to the core. That’s because, as explored in CBS’ ’48 Hours: Fatal First Date’, the duo had actually had their first date the before prior to deciding to go back to his place so as to continue building their connection. Little did they know they would be ambushed there just a short while later by the former’s ex-boyfriend Robert “Bobby” Tarr, only for him to pull a gun and fire once at their heads.

Robert Tarr Was an Ex Who Couldn’t Handle Leslie’s Decision to Move On

Although not much regarding Robert or his association with Leslie is public knowledge, we do know they had dated for a while before calling it quits around 2021. However, it allegedly wasn’t an amicable or a mutual split since he was keeping tabs on the fitness instructor and domestic violence advocate. In fact, according to records, he actually followed her on the night of November 24 as she left her home in Troy, Illinois, to go to the nearby village of Farmersville to meet up with Chris. As per reports, they had been talking online for a week and a half before he asked her out, and they met in person.

Records actually suggest that Robert became furious once he realized Leslie had chosen to return to Chris’ place for the night after having drinks at a bar, which is when he decided to take matters into his own hands. He smashed the window of the back gate, walked into the kitchen where Chris was heating up a frozen pizza, and fired once before also shooting Leslie in the back of the head as she sat in the living room. He subsequently left them there to die, only for concerned loved ones to find them around 14 hours later as they knew the duo’s plans – Leslie had sadly passed away, but Chris thankfully managed to survive.

Robert Tarr’s Guilt Was Corroborated by Evidence

According to official police statements, they recovered two silver 9mm shell casings and learned from the victims’ loved ones that they had no actual enemies who would do such a thing. However, it did come to light that Leslie had filed a stalking complaint against someone in 2019, but once that led nowhere, an analysis of their cell phones led officials to her ex-boyfriend Robert Tarr. This single father was traced back to his home in Collinsville, where he responded to the detectives’ questions in what seemed like an honest manner, but that was not at all the case.

When asked where he was on the evening of November 24, 2021, Robert responded that he was at home and hadn’t left after 8 pm, only for his minor daughter to tell officials he had. As per her statements, he actually left the house twice – once at around 6 pm and then again at 9:15 pm, and she then saw him at 2:45 am as she woke up to him doing laundry at the odd hour. As if that’s not enough, she also recalled seeing her father have a “green-colored gun with what appeared to be a laser on top of it” in his hands mere days before, on November 21, 2021.

What’s more is that Robert’s brother subsequently came forward to hand investigators a 9mm weapon, whose bullets matched those found at the scene in Farmersville. Then there’s the fact he had texted a close friend on the fateful night that, “I don’t feel like she would drive that far for a party or go out with a girlfriend; I think it’s for a dude,” making it clear he was keeping tabs on Leslie. The most incriminating piece of evidence against Robert, though, is surveillance footage from traffic lights of him traveling between Troy and Farmersville on the fateful night in his 2013 Volkswagon Jetta, resulting in his arrest in 2021 itself.

Robert Tarr is Currently Serving a Long Sentence Behind Bars

It was December when Robert was officially indicted on the charges of murder in connection to Leslie’s demise, and first-degree attempted murder in connection with Chris’ attack. He actually pleaded not guilty, resulting in his bond being set at $3 million and him being ordered to remain in custody until trial if he can’t produce at least 10% of his bail. He actually couldn’t and remained in custody, just to then fall into trouble again in 2022 as it came to light he was looking to hire a hitman to kill Chris as well as a deputy investigator involved in his case.

Therefore, following a lengthy trial in 2024, Robert was convicted as charged in late April, shortly following which he was sentenced to serve 85 years in state prison. He actually got 50 years for two counts of firearm enhancement, 25 years for Leslie’s murder, and 10 years for Chris’ attempted murder, but he is required to serve at least 85% of his total term before he can even become eligible for parole. It’s also imperative to note he is still awaiting trial on the conspiracy murder-for-hire charges. Therefore, today, at the age of 51, he is incarcerated at the maximum-security Lawrence Correctional Center in Sumner, Illinois, where he is expected to remain until at least 2101, meaning he will be 128 years old when he becomes eligible for parole.

Read More: Chris Smith: Where is the Survivor Now?