Netflix’s Ronja the Robber’s Daughter: Exploring All Shooting Locations

Netflix’s ‘Ronja the Robber’s Daughter’ immerses us in a fantastical world of forests, bandits, forts, and creatures of folklore. The narrative centers on Ronja, the daughter of bandit chief Mattis, who explores the wonders of the forests surrounding the ruined fortress they inhabit. The Scandinavian forests can be magical and awe-inspiring, but they also harbor dangerous creatures that Ronja watches out for. Ronja’s life takes a turn when she meets a boy her age deep in the forest. Birk is the son of Mattis’ rival clan leader, yet the two find solace in each other’s company as they explore the woods.

Ronja and Birk are both expected to take up their respective fathers’ traditions and trade, but neither of them is inclined to do so, and they rebel together. Also known as ‘Ronja Rövardotter,’ the Swedish show is based on a 1981 folklore book by Astrid Lindgren, which is adapted for live-action by writer Hans Rosenfeldt. The story of Ronja’s adventures takes us through mystifying landscapes and dense woodlands that possess wildly contrasting atmospheres between day and night. Given the movie’s intriguing European fairytale settings, one may be intrigued to explore the real-world locations where the beloved folktale was brought to life.

Where is Ronja the Robber’s Daughter Filmed?

Filming for ‘Ronja the Robber’s Daughter’ actually takes place in the Swedish wilderness of the Sveafallen National Reserve and around the city of Vimmerby. Principal photography for the series began in early September of 2022 and was wrapped up for the first season by late June of 2023. Reflecting the show’s filming duration, its producers at Nordic streaming provider Viaplay have called it their most ambitious project by far. The cast and crew jokingly called the project a never-ending story as they bore tough climatic conditions to capture the authentic backdrops.

“We auditioned more than 4000 actors to find the right Ronja,” said director Lisa James Larsson. “(We) have traveled to the most incredible places Sweden has to offer, from castles in Bohuslän via the deep forests of Dalarna to magnificent waterfalls in Jämtland to find the perfect locations for filming.” Allow us to take you through the filming destinations chosen for ‘Ronja the Robber’s Daughter.’

Vimmerby, Sweden

Within Kalmar County, the production crew basis itself in the small city of Vimmerby, which is known for being surrounded by fairytale-like forests, sparkling lakes, and breathtaking hiking trails. From here, the production team can frequently venture out to the woods for shooting, capturing the enchanting landscapes seen in the show’s episodes.

Interestingly, the city was also the birthplace of Astrid Lindgren, who was born on November 14, 1907, on the farm Näs outside Vimmerby. Shooting in the wilderness around the city not only provides the team with picturesque locales for the setting of several scenes but also adds further authenticity to their adaptation by capturing the very woodlands that inspired the original work.

Sveafallen, Sweden

Situated in the province of Jämtland, Sveafallen is a national reserve nestled amidst dense forests and pristine wilderness. It offers the production team a deeply forested landscape that completely immerses their shooting sequences in nature. The main attraction of Sveafallen is its magnificent waterfalls, which cascade gracefully over rugged cliffs, creating a mesmerizing spectacle. The rushing waters, surrounded by lush greenery and towering trees, provide a peaceful ambiance and a sense of awe-inspiring tranquility that pervades the scenes of the show.

“Shooting in epic landscapes, in deep forests and raging waterfalls, with wild horses and fantasy creatures is a huge undertaking for everyone involved,” said producers Bonnie Skoog Feeney and Mattias Arehn. “We’re already so impressed and proud of the work our cast and crew have put in and thrilled to see the vision come to life.”

