Is Netflix’s Roommates Based on a True Story?

The Netflix comedy film ‘Roommates’ invites viewers into the chaotic coexistence of a pair of college students with polar opposite personalities. Where Devon is socially awkward to the point of having her own younger brother as her best friend, Celeste is fearless, reckless, and maybe a bit aimless in life. Yet, despite sharing nothing in common, except for their dorm room, the two roommates quickly became the best of friends at the start of the college semester. However, their close proximity quickly goes from convenient to stifling as Celeste’s understanding of personal boundaries continues to get smaller and smaller. Soon enough, Devon finds herself trapped in a petty battle, where nothing seems to be off-limits. Directed by Chandler Levack, the film charts a fun ride, where humor and hijinks are the narrative’s center. As such, surrounded by classic escapades of young adulthood, the story manages to grasp a sense of widespread relatability.

Roommates Taps Into the Chaotic Reality of College Co-Living

‘Roommates’ charts a fictitious story penned by screenwriters Jimmy Fowlie and Ceara O’Sullivan. The film revolves around a teenager’s foray into college life, in which the first friend she makes eventually turns into her mortal enemy. Devon and Celeste occupy familiar roles within the storyline as a pair of unlikely best friends. However, as the semester goes on, the same close proximity that provides fertile ground for a deep friendship turns into a battlefield for annoying habits, brewing envy, and an explosive conflict. As a result, the two protagonists’ dynamic becomes reminiscent of a familiar relationship dynamic for many. The social ecosystem of college/university life pitches young adults into a transitional period in their lives.

From the novelty of finding one’s independent footing to discovering a fresh start, the life of a college first-year remains full of unique and exciting opportunities. However, in the midst of these changes, the reality of coexistence with another can be a daunting reality. As such, infighting between roommates remains incredibly common. Although the rivalry between Celeste and Devon proves to be more psychologically layered, its manifestations provide a point of relatability for a large portion of the audience. There are numerous beats in the story where Devon’s major point of contention and simmering detestation for Celeste stems from the latter’s lack of boundaries. Even though this conflict between the two girls eventually blooms into an outlandish feud, the building blocks of their relationship throughout the story remain grounded in experiences that are largely relatable.

Roommates Explores the Well-Trodden College-Comedy Genre Through a Unique Lens

Over the years, college comedies have carved out a well-loved niche for themselves. From classic National Lampoon films like ‘Van Wilder,’ ‘Animal House,’ and more, to ‘Neighbors,’ and ‘Accepted,’ the life of new college students has long been fodder for some great comedies. ‘Roommates’ exists within the same realm, exploring similar themes and experiences. However, it also dives into the largely unexplored female perspective on the story. As such, themes that define the genre, like self-discovery, general shenanigans, and an inclination toward chaos, still remain at the center of the narrative.

However, the film finds a unique approach to these themes thanks to the characters of Devon and Celeste. In a conversation with FandomWire, director Chandler Levack spoke about how the film dives into the singular, yet globally familiar, aspects of young adulthood. She said, “You’re living away from home for the first time, but you have no idea who you are. Anyone who wants to be your friend, or who seems like you have anything in common with, you desperately cling to them like a leaf.”

Additionally, Levack also spoke about the bizarre turns that the storyline takes, which, although outlandish, add a chaotic touch to Devon’s experiences, which ring true for the mayhem of life as a college first-year student. She said, “I think there are the conventions of the three-act structure and how everyone has to learn a lesson. Everyone has to apologize and hug, kiss, and make up. This film would have been so much worse for that. I think people really need characters to be likable, and they’re constantly worried that the audience won’t relate to them, even though, in real life, people do insane stuff all the time. I liked that it sort of just went on this incredible journey and got really crazy at the end.”

Read More: Roommates Ending Explained: Do Devon and Celeste Reconcile?