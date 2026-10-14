Rory Holloway: Where is Mike Tyson’s Former Friend and Manager Now?

As a documentary series chronicling former boxer Mike Tyson’s life from his chaotic early years to his meteoric rise in fame to his controversies, Netflix’s ‘Tyson’ is all-encompassing. The Floyd Russ-directed original is deeply personal and wholly unfiltered, incorporating not only archival footage but also exclusive interviews with former colleagues and confidants. Among the latter is Rory Holloway, who was the titular icon’s closest friend for nearly two decades and his one-time official manager before they parted ways for good in every sense.

Rory Holloway Was Happy to be in Mike Tyson’s Inner Circle

A native of Albany, New York, Rory Holloway first came across Mike Tyson in an upstate juvenile detention center when the then-aspiring, spirited boxer was merely 16 years old in 1982. They immediately got along like a house on fire, with the latter reportedly even spending some time at his new friend’s home before diving headfirst into training with Constantine “Cus” D’Amato. They actually remained close friends throughout Mike’s success as an amateur, his undeniably impressive Olympic run, his early professional career, and his climb to global stardom.

Rory was working at a local juvenile house in the mid-1980s while also showing up to support Mike whenever possible, knowing he had only a small group of people who really knew him. According to his account, his friend was determined to establish a name for himself as one of the greatest in his field, but he also had his fair share of demons, impulse-control issues, and struggles with fame. In fact, he asserts that the night he was hired as a Co-manager in Team Tyson on November 22, 1986, the boxer had not only knocked out Trevor Berbick in 2:35 minutes for the WBC Heavyweight Title but also declined Sylvester Stallone’s offer to appear in ‘Rocky V.’

Rory has since claimed that the only reason Mike refused the opportunity at the time was to remain undefeated – he didn’t want to be beaten even if it was on a big screen in a fictional tale. It was shortly after this conversation with the actor that Rory remembers saying he needed to head back home to New York from Las Vegas because he wouldn’t have a job if he didn’t, only for his friend to earnestly ask him to quit instead. Mike was starting to have a bit of trouble with his original team, so his new manager helped him form a new team from the ground up, and together they gradually achieved unprecedented fame, success, and wealth in every sense.

Rory Holloway Holds No Grudge Against Mike Tyson Despite What Transpired Between Them

After Rory evolved into Mike’s Co-Manager, he consistently worked very closely with 3 individuals – the boxer himself, fellow Co-Manager John Horne, and Promoter Don King – to ensure a great trajectory. “I had a lot thrust upon me,” he once candidly told Sun Sport. “I was his closest friend, but at the same time I was his manager, managing his fight career. Sometimes it became difficult because the lines were blurred, and they started getting more blurred as we got older. I always felt it was my job to protect him. But sometimes you can’t protect people from themselves.” In fact, he still remembers his boss/friend’s mood shifts and struggles, which led to a lot of controversies too.

However, what really changed everything between Rory and Mike was not an expected personal or professional difference but a question of loyalty. The boxer came to believe that his team did not have his best interests in mind, so he dissolved it in 1997 and filed a lawsuit against them in 1998. He accused Don of mismanaging funds and alleged that Rory and John betrayed him by failing to protect him in all their dealings with the Promoter. In the end, the matter was settled out of court, with the professional athlete receiving $14 million.

Rory was admittedly hurt by this entire ordeal – not by Mike’s accusations or the lawsuit, but by the fact that there was no conversation between them. He claimed in the Netflix series that he learned he was no longer part of Team Tyson with the world through ESPN, following which all dialogue happened via lawyers or in court. Nevertheless, he has nothing but love for his former friend and client because he truly believes their separation wasn’t due to ill will, but due to external forces. However, he also maintains that he never had any problems with Don and never witnessed him misappropriating any funds.

Rory Holloway Efficiently Balances Family Life With a Successful Sports Management Career

Although what happened with Mike continues to weigh on Rory a little because they never got any closure and haven’t spoken in close to 3 decades, he remains proud of what they once shared. He also hopes that the boxer knows he still, and always will, support him from up close or from afar, because despite the rumor mills and allegations, he truly cares to this day. “When we went our separate ways, there wasn’t any beef, and that never gave me closure,” he told SunSport. “…That’s something that always lingers inside of me, in my heart. I had nothing but good times with Mike. He afforded me and my family things that I may never have had, and the journey was amazing.”

To help himself better navigate the past, Rory has since published a memoir titled ‘Taming the Beast: The Untold Story of Mike Tyson’ (2016), in which he details much of his time with the boxer. On the flip side, he has also worked hard to move forward in life by establishing his own sports management company, Sinoband Group USA, in 2010, where he serves as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to this day. He has since managed 3-time world champion Oba “Motor City” Carr, worked with at-risk youth, and done extensive philanthropic work in his community in New York. Whenever Rory is not working, though, he can be found cooking amazing meals, enjoying a cigar, or spending quality time with the love of his life, his wife of 37 years, and their children.

Read More: Mike Tyson’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Former Boxer?