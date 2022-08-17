Royalteen Ending: Do Lena and Kalle End Up Together?

Directed by Per-Olav Sørensen and Emilie Beck, Netflix’s romantic film ‘Royalteen’ follows Lena and Norwegian crown prince Karl Johan AKA Kalle, who get together when the former becomes the latter’s classmate after moving to Oslo. Lena and Kalle start to nurture endearing love for one another despite the obstacles that threaten their togetherness. Starring Ines Høysæter Asserson as Lena and Mathias Storhøi as Kalle, the Norwegian film succeeds in captivating the viewers with the depth of the two protagonists’ relationship. The film ends with astounding revelations and developments one after the other, which affect Lena and Kalle’s relationship. But does their love survive those challenges? Let us share the answer! SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Happens Between Lena and Kalle?

Lena meets Kalle for the first time on her first day at their school after moving to Oslo from Horten. Even though Lena expects him to be an arrogant playboy who unbearably displays his royal heritage, the latter treats her with humility. The crown prince invites her to the annual pool party, which paves the way for more meetings. He even takes her boating, without the distractions and disturbances of their friends, for the two of them to bond. Kalle makes it clear to Lena that he isn’t a playboy as the media project him to be.

Kalle also shares his life with Lena with patience and understanding. When the latter mistakenly accuses him of assaulting her, he clarifies the misunderstanding maturely rather than reacting angrily. Lena eventually changes her preconceived notion about Kalle as she realizes that he is not a womanizer as she thought. These factors build an admirable foundation on which Lena and Kalle grow their relationship. During their trip to the cabins, Kalle reveals more about his life to her. He reveals that he is a virgin and shares how much he feels pressured to make love to her, especially after the false gossip about him being a playboy.

Lena understands the conflict Kalle confronts and gives him space to manage the same. She assures him that she is there for him despite his reservations concerning having sex. However, her meeting with Guro starts to threaten Lena and Kalle’s relationship. Through Guro, Kalle’s sister Margrethe finds out that Lena’s little brother Theodor is actually her son. She also comes to know that Lena had leaked a video of Guro having sex with someone to exact her vengeance on the latter, who started to date the boy Lena loved. Since Margrethe doesn’t want a middle-class girl in her royal brother’s life, she asks Lena to stop seeing Kalle if she doesn’t want her secrets to destroy her life.

Royalteen Ending: Do Lena and Kalle End Up Together?

Yes, Lena and Kalle do end up together. When Margrethe threatens to reveal what Lena had done to Rugo and that she is a mother, the latter starts to panic. She had moved to Oslo seeking a fresh start in her life and Margrethe’s possible revelations will indeed kill such a start. After being a victim of her peers’ shaming while living in Horten, she doesn’t want the same to repeat at her new school. Thus, she yields to Margrethe’s demand and starts to avoid Kalle in return for the former’s oath to secrecy.

Lena tells Kalle that she wants someone capable of having sex with her, hurting the prince, thinking that he will break up with her. However, it doesn’t take much time for Lena to realize that she doesn’t necessarily have to be subservient to Margrethe. She “drops the bomb” herself by posting a video in which she reveals that she is the mother of Theodor. Proving her wrong, her classmates take the news positively and appreciates her for mustering up the courage to reveal the truth. They also express their wish to spend time with Theodor, which gives Lena the confidence to face Kalle.

Kalle also accepts Lena as a mother. On prom night, he sings a song for her, making it clear that the astounding revelation has not killed his love for her. Kalle loves Lena with all his heart and he doesn’t want to miss someone who can accept him for what he truly is as a person. Lena loves Kalle because he is an admirable and understanding human being and not because he is a prince. Since Kalle knows the same, he assures his love for her by kissing her in front of their schoolmates. His interaction with Lena also indicates that he is more than happy to accept Theodor into his life as well.

While assuring his love for Lena, Kalle makes it clear that she shouldn’t keep any secrets from him. Thus, she may reveal to him what happened with Guro and how much she regrets doing what she did to the latter. Since Kalle sees the goodness in Lena more than anyone, he will most likely understand her and the couple may start a new chapter of their togetherness without anything to hide.

