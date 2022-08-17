Where Was Netflix’s Royalteen Filmed?

Directed by Per-Olav Sørensen and Emilie Beck, Netflix’s ‘Royalteen’ is a Norwegian romantic drama movie based on ‘The Heir,’ which is the first book in the eponymous novel series by Randi Fuglehaug and Anne Gunn Halvorsen. The narrative revolves around the young prince, Karl Johan, AKA Kalle, and the newcomer, Lena. With time, they both start developing profound feelings for each other, but they are conscious that their relationship will likely put them in difficult situations.

While Prince Kalle has to shoulder his entire country’s responsibilities, Lena has some hidden secrets that weigh her down. Thus, the movie is a love story of two people coming from different backgrounds, living with their past mistakes, overcoming their fears, and being affected by the cruelty of the internet. While the romantic premise keeps you hooked on the narrative from beginning to end, the picturesque locations in the backdrop make you wonder where ‘Royalteen’ was shot. Well, in that case, we have got you covered!

Royalteen Filming Locations

‘Royalteen’ was filmed in Norway, Sweden, and Lithuania, specifically in Oslo, Stockholm, Eskilstuna, and Vilnius. The principal photography for the Norwegian movie commenced on July 6, 2021, and wrapped up after a month or so, on August 10, 2021. Now, without much ado, allow us to fill you in on the details about all the specific locations that appear in the royal romance!

Oslo, Norway

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Royalteen’ were lensed in Oslo, Norway’s capital and most populous city. Located at the northernmost end of the Oslofjord, Oslo constitutes a county as well as a municipality. Apart from being the economic and administrative center of the nation, it is a hub of trade, banking, industry, and shipping in Norway. Besides ‘Royalteen,’ movies and TV shows like ‘No Time to Die,’ ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,’ and ‘Skam’ have all been shot in Oslo.

Stockholm, Sweden

Additional portions of ‘Royalteen’ were seemingly taped in Stockholm, Sweden’s capital and largest city. Situated on the nation’s east coast, Stockholm is home to three World Heritage Sites- the Drottningholm Palace, Skogskyrkogården (The Woodland Cemetery), and Birka. Also known as Eken, the city has several popular museums, such as the Swedish Army Museum, Nordic Museum, Stockholm City Museum, and Swedish National Museum of Science and Technology, to name a few.

Eskilstuna, Sweden

For filming purposes, the production team set up camp in Eskilstuna, a city and the seat of Eskilstuna Municipality, Södermanland County in Sweden. During the latter stages of the shooting schedule, they were spotted recording several pivotal scenes for the romantic drama across the city. Situated on the River Eskilstunaån, Eskilstuna is an important industrial city gradually progressing toward a green economy.

Vilnius, Lithuania

The cast and crew members of ‘Royalteens’ even made a short stop in Vilnius, the capital and largest city of Lithuania, to lens a few important sequences. Popularly called Jerusalem of Lithuania, the metropolis is located in southeastern Lithuania and is not just frequented by tourists but by many filmmakers too. Over the years, all kinds of productions have utilized the locales of the historic city, such as ‘Clark,’ ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘Chernobyl,’ and ‘War & Peace.’

