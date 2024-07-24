Ruhi Raj: Where is the Car Owner From Resurrected Rides Now?

Helmed by Rick Hurvitz, ‘Resurrected Rides’ puts a modern spin on the hit 2000s car restoration show, ‘Pimp My Ride.’ Hosted by Chris Redd, the debut season of the Netflix series transformed eight antiquated and run-down cars into enviable customs reflecting their owners’ personas. While the crew members and Chris stole the show with their chemistry and humor, said owners won hearts and raised a few eyebrows with their unique stories and eccentricities. In the season finale, we were introduced to Ruhi, a cocktail waitress at the Comedy Store comedy club in Hollywood, where Chris Redd does stand-up. Her Mazda Miata convertible was in dire need of repairs, with a broken headlight, scratches, torn seats, and a missing license plate.

Nevertheless, the convertible was the exact kind of challenge that the mechanic crew had gotten adept at dealing with. Shayna had the brilliant idea to match Ruhi’s love for lizards with a chameleon paint job that shifted between two shades. The ever-innovative Don decided to fit a terrarium in its boot, providing Ruhi’s lizard, Daphne, with a cozy home while on the go. Combined with stylish exterior changes and the addition of a spoiler, the Mazda Miata transformed into the perfect car for Ruhi, who could barely contain her excitement upon seeing it.

Ruhi Raj Continues to Work Spiritedly at the Comedy Store

Ruhi Raj is an Indian-origin resident of Los Angeles, California, who works at the Comedy Store in West Hollywood. Growing up in Seattle, Washington, she studied at Roosevelt High School before moving to the City of Angels in 2020. After pursuing a number of different part-time jobs, she settled on becoming a cocktail waitress at the club in 2023, which is what led to her getting acquainted with Chris Redd and ultimately appearing on the Netflix show.

Ruhi has also made connections with other performers at the club and excitedly takes part in its events. For Halloween in 2023, she dressed up in a golden lizard outfit that matched with Daphne, who was also in attendance. Christmas saw her step into an elf costume and even put on a show, singing as live music played in the background. She later posed for pictures in front of the snowy Christmas exhibit with the rest of the staff, guests, and performers, seemingly having a wonderful time.

Ruhi Raj is a Loving Lizard Mom

On the show, Ruhi proudly showed off Daphne, her miniature wardrobe, and her toys. Her care for the lounging lizard was apparent as she twinned with her, wearing a jean dress. Daphne is actually the latest in a series of scaly pets nurtured by Ruhi, with the blizzard gecko Danzig and gecko Marshawn also having felt her adoration. She owns a range of costumes for Daphne, and dressed her up with a Santa hat for Christmas.

Ruhi also has a separate Instagram account for her lizards titled Daphne and Danzig with a bio that reads “The love story of a blizzard gecko and a bearded dragon.’ She often carries Daphne around in a transparent-faced backpack with breathing holes on the bottom. The lizard sways along as Ruhi takes her for a walk across town.

Ruhi Loves to Travel the World with Her Friends

Ruhi’s time at the club has also helped her connect with a number of performers who take the stage there. She seems to have a diverse circle of friends at her place of work, and she often parties with them. She has a keen interest in traveling the world and has visited Thailand, India, Indonesia, Costa Rica, France, and Mexico and went on a Europe tour in August 2023. Having Punjabi roots, Ruhi Raj likes to connect with her cultural heritage, and she visited locations like the Taj Mahal in Agra and Jaisalmer and Udaipur in Rajasthan during her India trip. “India, you have my heart forever,” she wrote on Instagram. “Blessed to be from the most beautiful country.”

