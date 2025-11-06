Ryan Antle: Where is Player 272 From Squid Game S2 Now?

From the moment Player 272 Ryan Antle first came across our screens on Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’ season 2, his strategy of lying low to avoid negative attention was quite clear. Therefore, of course, he also didn’t take identifiable risks during any games or the tests and mind bends in between, yet he still managed to gain some prominence thanks to his alliances. It honestly seemed to work well for him, especially as it gave him confidence in his own abilities with each passing day, until he was calling some shots and making gameplays on his own.

Ryan Antle is in a Happy, Healthy Relationship

Since Ryan Antle prefers to keep his personal life and experiences well away from the limelight, not much is known about his background, early years, or upbringing as of writing. However, we do know that he is currently based in Ohio, where he resides alongside the love of his life — the woman he has seemingly been in a happy relationship with for quite some time. From what we can tell, he applied to be on the aforementioned show for their future, so whenever he got too nervous or overwhelmed, he simply envisioned her to get his head back into the game.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DPWGAh2DoKi/

Unfortunately, like Ryan, it appears as if his partner has also chosen to keep her daily life away from prying eyes and out of social media, so we can not even positively identify her. All we know is that the couple is so head over heels in love that when he was selected as Player 272, he candidly said in a pre-show interview, “I will be very miserable without my woman.” It genuinely seems like they are the perfect match, especially since they have not only a mutual sense of love, respect, trust, and understanding between them but also a myriad of shared interests, such as an affinity for Renaissance Fairs as well as games like Dungeons & Dragons. They seemingly bring out the best in one another, which is all that matters in the long run.

Ryan Antle Leads a Rather Active and Social Life

https://www.instagram.com/p/DF1HksRy1-Z/

Although Ryan isn’t very public about the details of his daily adventures or life experiences, as mentioned above, he doesn’t necessarily hide or shy away from them in any manner. Not being active on social media and not sharing everything is just his preference, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t document his solo endeavors or his memories with loved ones. It is because he does so that we know he enjoys being active by going on camping trips, hikes, and to the gym, all the while keeping up with friends through night outs and bowling sessions. The game of Dungeons & Dragons plays a significant role in the latter aspect too, making it clear that he even has an innate ability to form connections without there being a physical aspect. We should also mention that this 30-year-old Dungeon Master is actually a professional Head Dairy Clerk and a proud pet dad to an adorable dog named Basil.

