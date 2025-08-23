List of All Ryan Gosling Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Canadian actor and musician Ryan Thomas Gosling began his career in 1993 at the age of 13, with the Disney Channel show ‘The All New Mickey Mouse Club.’ He slowly gained popularity starring in shows such as ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’ and ‘Goosebumps,’ before making his breakthrough on the big screen in 2001 with ‘The Believer.’ Ryan shot to stardom three years later, starring opposite Rachel McAdams in ‘The Notebook.’ The movie also solidified his position in Hollywood as a romantic lead. Throughout his career, Ryan has received commercial success and critical acclaim in equal measure, exploring different genres with projects such as ‘The Ides of March,’ ‘The Nice Guys,’ ‘Blade Runner 2049,’ and ‘First Man.’ If you are looking forward to exploring projects featuring Ryan Gosling on Netflix, the following list is tailored for you.

2. The Notebook (2004)

Based on Nicholas Sparks’ novel of the same name, ‘The Notebook’ chronicles the timeless tale of a rich girl and a poor boy falling madly in love. Noah Calhoun (Ryan Gosling) is a young lumber mill worker living in South Carolina in 1940, when he first meets 17-year-old heiress Allison Hamilton (Rachel McAdams) at a carnival. With her family moving into town to spend the summer, Allison begins a whirlwind romance with Noah. The two fall madly in love, being well aware that Allison’s family strongly disapproves of their relationship and that they may soon get separated. When they are forced to part ways, Noah gets drafted into World War II, while Allison gets engaged in New York. However, fate brings them together again and reignites old flames, leading to their new lives getting upended. Considered a cult classic among romantic movies, you can watch the Nick Cassavetes directorial here.

1. The Gray Man (2022)

Adapted from Mark Greaney’s eponymous novel by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, ‘The Gray Man’ follows a CIA agent identified only by his code name, Six (Ryan Gosling). A highly skilled deep-cover assassin from the Sierra program of the agency, Six comes across buried secrets that compromise corrupt officials within the organization when a mission goes off track. As such, he gets a target on his back and is pursued by sociopathic former agent Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans). However, Six refuses to give himself up and see the situation through, with the help of agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) and retired handler Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton). You can stream the action thriller movie on Netflix.

