Ryan Scott Anderson: Where is Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Husband Now?

While there’s no denying life has been incredibly unfair for Gypsy Rose Blanchard, they do seem to be looking up for her these days considering she’s now a happily married free woman (on parole). This much has actually even been evidenced in Lifetime’s ‘The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard,’ a docuseries exploring not just her past and her crimes but also her future possibilities. Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about the man she’d tied the knot with while still incarcerated on July 21, 2022 — Ryan Scott Anderson — we’ve got all the necessary details for you.

Who is Ryan Scott Anderson?

It was back around 2020 when Ryan first came across Gypsy’s story through a production, only to immediately be filled with horror considering what she endured, along with excitement since he found her cute. Therefore, when his friends all started claiming they were going to write to Tiger King since he was all the craze at the time, he bet he’d write to her if they followed through, unaware she’d actually respond. The truth is she had a boyfriend at the time, following her relationship with Nicholas “Nick” Godejohn and her fiance Ken, but she ended up breaking up with him for Ryan.

Gypsy had had her heart broken by Ken since he couldn’t deal with her infamy, and then there’s the fact other men tried to take advantage of the same, but Ryan’s sincerity just pulled her in. Their first face-to-face meeting was thus essentially a test for them to see if they could actually make it work or not, and by the time they met for the second time, they were in a full-blown relationship. She did ask him where he saw them going after a short time while still keeping their romance a secret from loved ones as she needed a sense of security, only for him to soon propose.

Ryan conceded he wasn’t sure how he’d deal with the publicity surrounding her case or how things would be in the real world following her release, yet he asserted he did genuinely care for her. That’s what gradually settled her family’s apprehension, too, especially as the couple admitted they’d already had a lot of ups and downs, but they always went back to one another for grounding, peace, and care. Even Gypsy candidly said she sometimes said mean things to him on purpose and openly wondered if she rushed into things to hurt him, but was willing to find a point of compromise. She wouldn’t be controlled any longer, and he understood it.

Where is Ryan Scott Anderson Now?

From what we can tell, Ryan Scott Anderson is currently based in Lake Charles, Louisiana, where he proudly serves as a special education teacher in a local middle school. He was caring for his nephew alongside his mother when he first got together with Gypsy, but now it appears as if they have a place of their own and are gradually settling into a routine of their own. He was asked to resign from his last teaching position because it was at a Christian school that couldn’t bring themselves to associate with anyone related to Gypsy since she’s a convicted killer, but Ryan admittedly got a much better job. So now, it appears as if he’s supporting them all while she tries to stand on her own two feet too as an advocate for Munchausen syndrome by proxy victims.

