Are Safaree and Erica Still Together? Are They Divorced?

Safaree Lloyd Samuels is a well-established rapper and songwriter who surprisingly began his career in the early 2000s alongside a then-unknown Nicki Minaj in a group called The Hoodstars. Interestingly, the two dated from 2002 to 2014, and it is believed that some tracks on ‘The Pinkprint’ were born out of their breakup. With numerous mixtapes and a studio album to his name, Safaree earned further popularity when he appeared on several iterations of ‘Love & Hip Hop.’

While being a contestant on the TV show ‘Scared Famous’ in 2017, Safaree met and got acquainted with Erica Mena, a TV personality and model. The two were quick to get together, and their whirlwind romance led to them getting married in 2019. However, the couple’s road together has been quite rocky, and thus, fans are curious to know whether they are still together. Well, we decided to jump in and find out!

Safaree and Erica Mena: How Did They Meet?

Safaree and Erica Mena first crossed paths on the sets of the reality TV show ‘Scared Famous.’ Sparks flew from their very first meeting, and reportedly by 2018, the two found themselves swept up in a whirlwind romance. Fans were in awe of their commitment, and their chemistry together was absolutely out of this world. Dedicated to making their relationship work, the couple soon took the decision to build up a life together, as Safaree proposed to Erica on December 24, 2018.

Several months later, on October 7, 2019, the two exchanged marriage vows in an incredible wedding ceremony and looked forward to living together. Initially, the couple seemed quite happy and welcomed their daughter, Safire, on February 2, 2020. In the same year, the couple even appeared on ‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta,’ and it seemed like they were meant to last. However, trouble soon reared its ugly head, and the couple began facing cracks in their relationship towards the end of 2020.

Although Erica openly acknowledged the problems in their married life, in November 2020, Safaree made a now-deleted post claiming he was ending 2020 as a bachelor. Although this soon gave way to numerous controversies and speculations, the couple seemed to reach a truce and settle matters as Safaree later wrote, “A man is nothing without his family. I’m not a bachelor & I love my wife. I would never disrespect the mother of my child or wife. Sorry for being childish & Salute to all the real men out there.”

Are Safaree and Erica Mena Still Together?

Although it seems like Safaree and Erica are now separated, their on-again-off-again relationship makes their current status quite unclear. The temporary peace between the two soon dissolved as in early 2021, Safaree made a now-deleted post wherein he mentioned how getting married was his biggest mistake and that nothing was worth losing his freedom over. Erica seemed genuinely affected by this post and accused Safaree of taking to social media whenever the going got tough. In a now-deleted social media post, she further alleged that Safaree was never there for her and that the rapper wasn’t giving enough time even to his daughter.

Ultimately, Safaree and Erica officially filed for divorce in May 2021. Surprisingly, a month after filing for divorce, the two welcomed their second child into this world. However, it seems like the divorce has been finalized, as reports stated that Erica was seen celebrating her separation in a club. She even accused Safaree of neglecting their son and cheating, a claim which remains uncorroborated to date. However, even with the couple separated, it seems like they have continued co-parenting their children, who remain the light of their parents’ lives. Still, by the end of 2021, the two seemed to be on good terms as the family celebrated Halloween together, and Safaree was spotted at Erica’s birthday celebration.

Interestingly, Safaree and Erica have even hinted towards a possible patch-up as the rapper was quite apologetic about how he treated and hurt Erica. Furthermore, he even broke down at the thought of losing Erica and claimed he couldn’t imagine living without her. However, with the couple remaining silent on their current relationship status, only time can tell if they are open to getting back together again.

