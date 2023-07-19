Sai De Silva Net Worth: How Rich is RHONY Star?

Bravo’s ‘The Real Housewives of New York City,’ AKA ‘RHONY,’ is set in New York City, New York, and primarily focuses on the life of some of the most successful women in the city. Part of ‘The Real Housewives‘ franchise, the reality show‘s cast has always attracted the viewers’ attention. First seen in season 14 of the series, Sai De Silva certainly garnered a huge fan following thanks to her personal and professional lifestyles. If you are curious about just how rich your favorite reality TV star is, come with us to explore the same!

How Did Sai De Silva Earn Her Money?

A social media sensation, Sai became a Co-Founder of Social Media Mall in January 2011 but left the position in January 2014. While still working with the organization, she became a part of One Grey Day as a Social Media Manager in September, though that, too, came to an end in December 2014. Another company that the Bravo star was a part of at the same time was Required Flare, where she took up the post of Digital Marketer and Founder in January 2011. However, this partnership also came to an end, with her leaving both positions in January 2015.

Since May 2014, Sai has been serving as the Founder and Creative Director of Scout the City, which is based in the Greater New York City Area of New York. While working with the company, she successfully created a beloved lifestyle blog that is primarily focused on fashion, beauty, travel, lifestyle, and motherhood, among other things. Combining her skills like writing, videographing, etc., she creates content that truly keeps her fans engaged.

Thanks to her efforts, Sai has a highly successful Instagram page with more than 416K followers as of writing. Additionally, she has a YouTube channel by the name of Scout The City that currently has over 52K subscribers. She has achieved similar popularity on other social media platforms, primarily due to her highly engaging content. Thanks to her fame, she has had the opportunity to partner with brands like Dior, Fendi, Audemars Piguet, Bentley, Vogue, and many more.

Sai De Silva’s Net Worth

In order to get an estimate of Sai’s net worth, we have to take into account her earnings as a social media content creator. On average, someone with a similar Instagram following as her would likely make about $2,500 for every sponsored post. Similarly, a YouTube channel owner makes around $5 for every 1000 viewers. We should also remember that Sai has now entered the world of reality TV entertainment, and most cast members of ‘RHONY’ reportedly make about $10,000 for every episode during their first year on the show. Keeping all these factors in mind, we estimate Sai’s net worth to be around $1.3 million.

