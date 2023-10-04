Saku Chandrasekara is Eager to Grow After The Great British Baking Show

Undeterred by the unexpected events of a high-pressure kitchen, ‘The Great British Baking Show’ (or ‘The Great British Bake Off’) follows the journey of twelve contestants as they compete in a streak of challenges to win the top spot. Adjudged by Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, the cooking show features the creativity of bakers further fueled by a compulsion to deliver the best.

Since its inception in 2011, the reality television show has continued to garner audience acclaim. Likewise, season 14 of the series also features contestants who do not relent to the pressure of the competition. Saku Chandrasekara is one of the participants who has made fans curious. So, if you’re also wondering more about her, look no further because we’ve got all the answers right here!

Saku Chandrasekara’s The Great British Baking Show Journey

With the hopes of winning the acclaimed title of the season, Saku Chandrashekhar entered the highly competitive arena of the baking show. While her decades of experience in whipping up delicious sweet treats did come in handy, it didn’t mean that her journey on the show was without its tumble. From tackling nerves to overcoming personal fright, Saku tried to overturn the hardships repeatedly.

Consequently, she managed to portray her expertise in the art of baking. In the first Cake Challenge of the season, Saku managed to recreate a life-like version of a turtle. While her fellow competitors managed to create a vertically layered cake, Saku showcased her skills in depicting a creature that didn’t rise more than five inches above the baking tray. As such, she didn’t just have to perfect the assembling of the bread but also ensure that the unique shape turned out to be pleasing. Naturally, her rendition of ‘Tikri’ the turtle managed to win the hearts of viewers and judges alike.

Where is Saku Chandrasekara Now?

In addition to spreading her warmth on the baking series, Saku has continued to coalesce flavors and creativity even outside the show. From garnering audience acclaim for her vivacious personality to gaining renown for her unique perspective on fusion dishes, she continues to hone her abilities and exponentiate her growth. Back at home, she is now focusing on a myriad of opportunities. Besides working as an Intelligent Analyst, the Sri Lanka native is also focusing on finding new avenues of success. Since the show’s premiere, Saku has amassed a significant following on Instagram. Consequently, she uses her social media platform to post the latest recipes and showcase her creations in the kitchen.

In addition to sharing the tidbits of the ‘The Great British Baking Show,’ Saku also shares the moments of domestic bliss she shares with her family. Along with her husband, son, and daughter, the 50-year-old likes to use the online platform for creative purposes, such as announcing her participation in the show or simply posting recipes. Having won the hearts of viewers through the Netflix series, Saku also continues to enhance her abilities as a cook. In addition to creating unique and aesthetically appealing sweet treats, Saku is equally proficient when it comes to savory and fried food groups.

From whipping up a mouth-watering aubergine pasta to honoring her heritage through classic Sri Lankan Fish Buns or Malu Banis, the television personality continues to grow as an experiential cook. Through her time on the show, Saku has also earned new friendships. The television personality has grown particularly close to her fellow cast member Nicky, and the duo have also promoted ‘The Great British Bake Off: Kitchen Classics’ cookbook. With new avenues of success opening up for Saku, it is apparent that several professional and personal milestones lie ahead for the television personality!

Read More: Abbi Lawson: The Great British Baking Show Contestant Loves Local Produce