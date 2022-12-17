Samuele Mastrangelo: Where is Summer Job Runner-up Now?

Netflix’s ‘Summer Job’ is an interesting reality show that follows a group of affluent yet spoilt young adults who arrive at a villa in Mexico believing that they are about to spend a luxurious holiday. However, herein lies the twist as they discover they have to work in order to earn their stay at the house. At the end of each week, each participant will get a paycheck, which, being empty, will put them in danger of elimination. Eventually, the last person standing will be crowned the winner and offered a significant sum of money.

While Samuele Mastrangelo appeared to be a spoilt 19-year-old who was only interested in living the good life and finding a summer romance, he was the one who arguably changed the most over the course of the season. Readers will be surprised to know that the person who failed to turn up in the proper work attire at the beginning of the experience ended up getting the most amount of gold paychecks for exceptional commitment to work. Hence, with fans naturally curious to know more about Samuele’s present whereabouts, we decided to jump in and come up with answers!

Samuele’s Summer Job Journey

Originally from Cuneo, Piedmont, in Northern Italy, Samuele mentioned that he is the son of retired Italian national volleyball player Luigi Mastrangelo. While Luigi’s incredible on the volleyball pitch made him quite a fortune, Samuele, who was 19 at the time of filming, revealed how he hated work and wanted to spend every second in comfort and luxury. In fact, Samuele did not want to waste time doing something he had no interest in when he could go out to party and even indulge in a bit of romance. Since the Cuneo resident came onto the show with the intention of having fun, he immediately began gravitating toward his co-star, Lavinia, and the two shared a passionate kiss on the very first day. Interestingly, Pit was also pretty interested in Lavinia, but Samuele did not consider him a competitor since he was certain Lavinia would fall for his charms.

When the host, Matilde Gioli, revealed the farce and introduced the rules of the show on the second day, Samuele, much like his co-stars, was distraught by the idea of working. He initially claimed he would take his assignments casually and quit at the first sign of trouble. Besides, he also seemed quite unsure about proper work etiquette as he often talked back to his bosses, wore the wrong work attire, and even turned up late on quite a few occasions. Samuele’s unwillingness to accept responsibility cost him dearly, as he ended up with an empty paycheck at the end of week 2.

However, that brought about a sudden change in the Cuneo native as once faced with elimination, Samuele realized he had to put in an effort if he wanted to survive. Hence, once he survived the elimination vote, the 19-year-old began working with renewed vigor and shone at most of his jobs. He even went on to earn several gold paychecks for extra commitment and was pretty proud of his progress. Eventually, Samuele found himself fighting with Sofia for the crown but realized that the journey was worth more than the prize. He was pretty grateful to the show for providing him with an opportunity to prove his worth and was delighted when Sofia was finally declared the winner.

Where Is Samuele Mastrangelo Now?

From the looks of it, Samuele returned to his everyday routine after the filming for ‘Summer Job’ ended and is currently enjoying life with friends and family. Although he prefers to be his own boss, the show taught him the importance of taking responsibility and obeying rules. Hence, while Samuele still earns a living as a Bitcoin trader, he has taken the show’s values to heart, making him even more successful. However, through it all, the Cuneo native hasn’t lost his love for partying and is always up for a good time. Unfortunately, with no reports on his dating life, and limited interaction over social media, we believe Samuele’s relationship with Lavinia did not stand the test of time. Still, it was wonderful to witness his development while on the show, and we wish him the very best for the years to come.

