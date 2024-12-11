Sara Ralda: Where is the Queer Eye Season 9 Hero Now?

As a reboot of the 2000s eponymous series, Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye‘ lives up to its legacy in every way conceivable owing to the incredibly heartwarming manner in which it handles every situation. That’s because it follows five experts (the Fab Five) as they help different individuals (aka heroes) improve their space in every sense so as to enable them to finally be content in their standing. Amongst them in season 9 was none other than mother of three Sara Ralda Landaverry, whose story truly parallels that of many immigrants in terms of both positive and negative aspects.

Sara Ralda Never Championed Herself

It was back when Sara was merely 21 that she and her husband relocated from Guatemala to Las Vegas, Nevada, for good in the hopes of providing their growing family with the best opportunities. The truth is she was pregnant with their first child — a baby girl they named Madeline — at the time, and they chose this city since both her parents and her only sister were already living there. Little did they know they would soon fall in love with it to such an extent they would begin considering it home too, especially as their two younger daughters were also conceived and born there.

Sara and her husband had admittedly managed to build a relatively happy life in Sin City, yet everything turned upside down for them in the late 2010s when the latter was suddenly deported. Therefore, all the responsibilities and expenses fell on the matriarch’s shoulders, resulting in her feeling as if nothing she did was ever enough because they had faced some financially tough times. She did have the unwavering support of her mother-in-law as well as three daughters, yet she preferred never to ask for help and over-exerted herself every single day to ensure they all had a good life.

Sara actually worked long shifts as a housekeeper, following which she attended school and did homework to earn a hospitality degree so as to progress, all the while managing her household. Her mother-in-law and eldest daughter Madeline helped out in every way they could, but they both knew it wasn’t enough in the long run, which is why they nominated her for ‘Queer Eye.’ Thankfully, the Fab Five were able to transform her home into her sanctuary and help her realize she deserved to celebrate all her achievements, no matter how big or small, while also taking time out to relax and actually be with her loving family without worrying about what’s next.

Sara Ralda is Likely Still Working Towards Fulfilling Her Dream

When Sara stepped onto US soil over 22 years ago, she knew she wanted to join the hospitality industry as its primary objective/purpose is to serve others, something she wholeheartedly believes in. In fact, it appears as if she lives by a quote by Martin Luther King Jr., which goes like, “Not everybody can be famous, but everybody can be great because greatness is determined by service.” Therefore, for over 21 years, she served as a housekeeper in the position of a Guest Room Attendant (GRA) at The Mirage casino resort on the Las Vegas Strip, right from 2003 until it closed for renovations as well as rebranding (Hard Rock Las Vegas) on July 17, 2024.

Sara’s first and only job was at The Mirage, yet she had already earned her Associate’s Degree in Hospitality by the time 2024 rolled around and was working towards obtaining her Bachelor’s. Therefore, it seems safe to assume the 43-year-old married mother of three has since moved forward to land another housekeeping job in a similar position at a casino hotel, which is just as good, if not better. Plus, from what we can tell, it’s also highly likely she is now enrolled at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas, where she is working toward her Bachelor’s so as to keep advancing in the industry she so loves, all the while caring for her supportive family.

