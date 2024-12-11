Clyde “Snack Attack” Gaskins: Where is the Queer Eye Season 9 Hero Now?

Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye‘ is the epitome of makeover reality productions owing to the sheer care as well as compassion involved at every step of the way. After all, it revolves around five experts known together as the Fab Five as they guide individuals (or heroes) from all walks of life down a path of self-improvement to help them lead their best lives. Amongst them in season 9 was Clyde “Snack Attack” Gaskins, whose unwavering spirit and passion for his work have undoubtedly made him a fan favorite.

Clyde “Snack Attack” Gaskins Struggled With His Confidence and Health

It was back when Clyde was merely 12 years old that he first fell in love with the game of poker, thanks to the time he spent with his father in Ohio, only for it to continue expanding as the years passed. Therefore, as soon as he was done with his primary studies, he decided to relocate to Las Vegas, Nevada, so as to pursue it as a profession full-time, unaware it would open even more doors for him. That’s because he ended up evolving into a poker dealer, whose catchphrase “Snack Attack” while dealing great cards became his nickname in the community. It went to such an extent that he became a fixture for major tournaments, too.

However, everything turned upside down for Clyde in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, as he sadly ended up losing not only his job but also his home. He was thinking of moving back to Ohio, too, because he didn’t have enough funds to start over in Vegas, but thankfully, his friend let him stay at his home. Even as he got married and started a new life with his wife, he ensured Clyde remained by them, resulting in them becoming a family in itself. They shared great meals, went out together, and had great times as a trio, that is, until the poker player and dealer suddenly had a heart attack.

Clyde had just been hired at the ARIA Resort & Casino when he fell ill, which affected him even more than general owing to his genetic bone disorder. Thus, he had to have a bypass, which affected his weight even further and sadly plummeted his already low confidence because of his height. The fact he could never find clothes to fit and didn’t really have a relationship affected him a lot too, which is why his best friend and roommate decided to nominate him for ‘Queer Eye.’ Thankfully, the Fab Five were able to help him see that he deserves all the love and affection he is receiving, and with just a small boost of confidence, he can have all the things he desires, too.

Clyde “Snack Attack” Gaskins is Still Living His Dream as a Poker Player and Dealer

Although Clyde hasn’t reactivated his YouTube channel for his Snack Attack Studio podcast since his health issues, he is gradually getting back on his feet in every sense of the term. After all, he completed rehab in September and is still employed at ARIA Resort & Casino as a dealer, all the while making money through his side hustle of playing the game, too. From what we can tell, he still resides with his friend Shane Butts and his wife in the Mar-a-Lago neighborhood in Vegas, where they are doing their best to lead a happy, balanced life.

Owing to all of Clyde’s health and genetic issues, he has to remain careful about his lifestyle, food intake, and physical activities, but he can lead an ordinary life. Moreover, it appears as if Tan France’s advice to him about wearing altered clothing is something he has since taken into consideration, too, especially as he can now often be seen wearing better-fitting clothes with his signature cowboy hat. In any case, Clyde now seems to be leading his normal life as a poker player as well as a dealer, just with an added boost of confidence. This makes it evident the 61-year-old is happy and perfectly content with his current standing, which is all that matters in the long run.

