What is Queer Eye’s Tan France’s Net Worth?

Popularly known for his role in Netflix’s ‘Queer Eye‘, Tan France is an English fashion designer and author. He was born in April 1983 in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, England, and at a very young age, he was inspired by Disney clothing. His first venture into the world of fashion was through his grandparents’ denim factory in Bury, England, where he worked for a very long time. He later joined Doncaster College to learn fashion and then moved to London to pursue his career as a fashion designer.

Right after college, he started working at Zara and Selfridges & Bershka to further hone his skills as a designer. He then moved on to Chanel to learn more about retail and manufacturing. After starting his own fashion businesses in 2016, he sold all of them after a few years and officially retired. This is when he was first contacted by Netflix, which marked the beginning of his career as a media personality. That being said, fans of ‘Queer Eye’ must be wondering what France’s net worth is. Well, here’s everything we know.

How Did Tan France Earn His Money?

As mentioned earlier, Tan France acquired a whole lot of experience in the world of fashion before he appeared on ‘Queer Eye.’ The fashion designer used to be the company director of Shade Clothing back in 2011. Soon after this, he started his own line of fashion, known as Kingdom & State, which involved clothing designs that followed Mormon clothing guidelines. He also started two smaller fashion brands and his designs were often purchased by the bigger retailers of the industry such as ModCloth and Forever 21. One major financing choice that allowed him to grow his business was his decision to not hire any employees for the first two years.

After selling off all three of his businesses, the designer shot up to fame with his appearance in ‘Queer Eye’. He started to appear on television quite often and was even featured in the music video for Taylor Swift‘s song “You Need to Calm Down.” Apart from that, over the years, he also appeared in episodes of several shows such as ‘Don’t Watch This’, ‘Nailed It!‘, ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’, ‘Lip Sync Battle‘, ‘Big Mouth’, ‘The Big Process’, among many others. In 2020, he also proudly made an appearance in ‘The Great British Bake Off‘ to raise funds for Stand Up To Cancer and has since even evolved into the co-host of Netflix series ‘Next In Fashion‘ with Gigi Hadid.

Apart from that, France also released his own personal memoir, titled “Naturally Tan”, which is a New York Times Bestseller. We should even mention he acquired a $2.5 million home in the Hollywood Hills in March 2020, and in 2017, he paid $800,000 for the renovation and remodeling of his property in Salt Lake City. It’s actually in the latter Utah property that he primarily resides with his husband and their two sons.

Tan France’s Net Worth

As of 2024, Tan France’s net worth is estimated to be $8 Million, which has more than doubled since 2018. All of this is a culmination of his appearances in several shows, his previous businesses, his real estate properties, his memoir, his work as an English fashion designer, and of course, his role in ‘Queer Eye.’ In addition, his husband, Rob France, whom he met on a dating site, is a nurse by profession and occasionally works as an illustrator as well.

Read More: Shows Like Queer Eye