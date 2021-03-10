Netflix’s ‘Marriage or Mortgage’ is a reality TV show with an exciting concept that pits real-estate versus weddings. Each episode of the show introduces the viewer to a newly engaged couple with up to $35,000 in savings. The couple is then given the option to spend their money on either a house or a lavish wedding ceremony. Throughout the episode, the couple is persuaded to sway either way until it all culminates in a nail-biting finish, which surprises the viewers when they are made aware of the couple’s final choice.

Spearheaded by real estate agent Nichole Holmes and wedding planner Sarah Miller, the reality show initiates a friendly competition between the two as they present their offerings to each couple. Sarah Miller’s immense talent and captivating personality have left her fans wanting to know more about this brilliant wedding planner. Well, here is everything you should know about Sarah Miller.

Sarah Miller’s Early Life and Family

Born Sarah Fogarty, Sarah Miller is a native of Atlanta, who was brought up along with her brother, Joe Fogarty. Sarah and Joe’s mother, Sandra Ostrander Fogarty, had long separated from Sarah’s dad. Sarah’s brother, Joe, currently works as a sales representative at a nutrition supplement company and lives in Charlotte, North Carolina. Sarah Miller is also an aunt to her brother’s three lovely children with his wife, Kristie Fogarty.

Sarah’s mother, Sandra, is the one who influenced the young girl to follow her dreams and make it big. She worked as an interior designer at a home furnishings store. This creativity rubbed off on Sarah and made her passionate about interior designing and wedding planning. After completing her education, Sarah moved to Tennessee to start her business.

Sarah Miller’s Profession

Sarah Miller owns Southern Vine & Co, which creates impressive living spaces and organizes extraordinary events, especially for weddings. Described as a full-service design & event company, Southern Vine & Co. is based in Franklin, Tennessee, although she travels to other parts of the country to provide her service. Through her business, Sarah helps bring her clients’ vision to life as she provides full-service planning for events.

She describes her services as fit for someone who wants an impactful, unique, and one-of-a-kind event that would leave a lasting impression. Sarah also organizes beautiful and remarkable luxury weddings, tailor-made to the dreams of her clients. Furthermore, Sarah is an exceptional interior designer, and through her company, she provides complete interior designing services for someone looking to design their dream home.

This brilliant wedding planner and designer has done a wonderful job maintaining the excellent level of service provided by her company as her past clients have praised her heavily for the services. The profile of Sarah’s company is held in the greatest regard and is also filled with the highest accolades on review sites such as The Knot. Her top-notch work and rave reviews gave Sarah Miller a much-deserved chance to represent team marriage in Netflix’s ‘Marriage or Mortgage.’

Sarah Miller’s Husband and Children

In an interview with Today, Sarah Miller said that she is a traditionalist and believes that marriage is a big deal. Like the Netflix show, the wedding planner revealed that she had been offered the same choice between a house and marriage when she was getting hitched. Well, her fans would be delighted to know that Sarah chose the romantic union over a home as she got married to her husband, Chris Miller, on September 25, 2010. Chris is also from Atlanta, Georgia, and attended Life University in Marietta.

Sarah’s Instagram profile is filled with posts about her love for her husband, how they have gone through numerous obstacles and are still going strong to this day. The couple also shares two beautiful children. Their eldest child is their son, Braeton, and the youngest is their lively daughter, Atley. Sarah is a wonderful mother and feels like she has been blessed with two of the best kids. She and her husband love spending time with their kids, and Sarah never forgets to share the loving and beautiful memories spent with her family.

Though not much active on social media, Chris also posts about his beloved kids and supports his wife’s business on his social media platform. Along with their children and their two favorite fur babies, the couple currently live in Franklin, Tennessee. We are extremely impressed at how Sarah manages to be an extraordinary mother to her children as well as simultaneously run such a successful business, and we wish her all the very best for the future.

