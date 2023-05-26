Sasha Czack: Where is Sylvester Stallone’s Ex-Wife Now?

While there’s no denying Sylvester Stallone is a household name that needs no introduction, we surprisingly get an entirely different side of the iconic actor in Paramount+’s ‘The Family Stallone.’ After all, this is a reality series revolving around him, his love, and their three daughters as they go on about their daily lives, meaning he is shining under the light of a family man these days. Though the truth is he has been serving in this role since the age of 28, when he’d married now ex-wife Sasha Czack — so, if you just wish to learn more about her, we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Sasha Czack?

It was reportedly back when Sasha (born Alexandra Czach on July 17, 1950) was a young girl that she first developed an interest in acting, only for it to continue expanding as the years passed. She thus enrolled at the University of Notre Dame du Lac in Indiana to pursue a Bachelor’s in Media Studies almost as soon as she could, leading her interest to gradually evolve into aspiration. This is because the Chester, Pennsylvania, native could finally imagine what life as an actress could be like, driving her to hone her skills at every step of the way until she graduated in 1971.

That’s when Sasha actively began to look for assignments in television and film alike, just to soon land the role of Jane in the ‘Love of Life’ soap opera, which caught the eye of director Frank Perry. She was subsequently offered the lead in his 1972 drama film ‘Play It as It Lays,’ yet she seemingly chose to forgo the opportunity to back her then-fiance Sylvester Stallone’s latest project. It hence comes as no shock the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on December 28, 1974, before gladly welcoming two sons into their lives, Sage Stallone (1976) and Seargeoh Stallone (1979).

The truth is Sasha stuck by Sylvester through thick and thin in every sense of the term — she was there when he was near homelessness, she served as a waitress to support the family while he filmed ‘Rocky,’ and she was there when his career blew up. But alas, everything changed by the time 1985 rolled around as the latter’s hectic schedule as well as their second son’s autism put a strain on their relationship — plus, the fact she quit working to care for Seargeoh full-time didn’t help matters either. Therefore, the couple amicably parted ways and finalized their divorce on February 14, 1985, with Sylvester giving away $12 million to her as a part of their settlement.

Where is Sasha Czack Now?

From what we can tell, Sasha (or Stitch) had found a passion in photography while still with Sylvester and had even returned in front of the cameras for ‘Rocky III’ (1982) as well as ‘Vic’ (2006). However, she didn’t stick to either profession for long owing to her natural need to care for Seargeoh more, along with other personal reasons such as her own interests, hobbies, requirements, etc. Though we do know she has since become heavily involved in various Autism related charities across the nation, the workings of which ostensibly take up the majority of her free time these days.

It’s imperative to note that Sasha had also tried to move on in her personal life by tying the knot with entertainment re-recording mixer/music supervisor Rick Ash in 1997, but their union didn’t last long either. Then, on July 13, 2012, she sadly lost her first-born Sage to heart disease at the age of 36 — albeit it did give fans some closure in the sense it led her and her first ex-husband to express they have and will always remain close co-parents.

