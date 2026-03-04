Best Saudi Arabian Movies and Shows on Netflix

Saudi Arabia is an important geopolitical and cultural player in the Middle East. Its landscape, society, and history give way to unique stories. Though the Saudi Arabian film industry is fairly young, it has produced locally rooted and relevant films and shows. Its first movie theater opened in Riyadh in 2018. The history of Saudi Arabian cinema began with the 1950 production of ‘Al-Thubab.’ More recently, the 2012 film ‘Wadjda’ was a landmark movie, as it was the first feature film shot entirely in Saudi Arabia and featured an all-Saudi cast. As Saudi Arabia enters a new phase in its cinema history, we can expect more stories that explore the social realities of the country. If you are looking for Saudi Arabian films and shows on Netflix, this list will be of interest to you.

20. From the Ashes: The Pit (2026)

‘From the Ashes: The Pit’ or ‘Jaras Enzar 2’ is a Saudi Arabian drama that depicts the trials and tribulations of three school students named Maria (Aseel Seraj), Masheal, and Mona (Aseel Morya), who become trapped in an underground pit during a severe storm. Their survival is threatened not only by rising water and time constraints, but also by their inability to get along. To escape and survive, they must set aside their differences and work together. Inspired by true events and directed by Abdullah Bamajboor, the Netflix movie is a sequel to the film ‘From the Ashes.’ The adrenaline-fueled, tense story unfolds on Netflix.

19. The Matchmaker (2023)

Netflix’s ‘The Matchmaker’ is the tale of Tarek (Hussam Alharthy), an IT worker struggling to make his job more interesting. He is smitten by the beautiful intern (Nour Alkhadra) working in his office, and also listens to misogynistic podcasts with great passion. When the intern quits the company, she leaves behind a box containing a tablet and an advertisement for a confidential marriage matchmaker (Reem Alhabib). Tarek opens this box and travels to a secluded desert hotel to explore the opportunity. However, Tarek quickly finds that the experience is not what he anticipated, and the people around him are behaving strangely. Directed by Abdulmohsen Aldhabaan, the Saudi Arabian psychological thriller is a fascinating commentary on morality. You can find it here.

18. The Fakenapping (2025)

Directed by Amine Lakhnech, Netflix’s ‘The Fakenapping’ is a Saudi Arabian comedy that revolves around Sattam (Mohammed Aldokhei), a driven yet largely unsuccessful businessman, who finds himself in desperate trouble with loan sharks. To settle his debt, Sattam devises a risky and shocking scheme to fake the kidnapping of his own father. In this endeavour, he seeks the help of his friend to act as the kidnapper demanding ransom money. However, as this desperate plan unfolds, Sattam may face consequences that he didn’t intend. The Saudi Arabian comedy is a rib-tickling tale of misadventure and chaos streaming on Netflix.

17. Basma (2024)

‘Basma’ focuses on a young Saudi woman named Basma (Fatima Al-Banawi), who is pursuing higher studies at a university in Los Angeles. Upon returning to her family home in Jeddah, her initially warm reception quickly cools as she discovers her family has been deliberately concealing difficult realities, including the absence of her father, Dr. Adly (Yasir Alsasi). As Basma delves deeper into secrets, she realizes her reality is far different from what she had imagined. In hopes of reconnecting with her father, Basma must face her own insecurities while dealing with her family. Helmed by Fatima Al-Banawi, the Netflix Saudi Arabian drama is a riveting portrait of a family under crisis. You can enjoy the story here.

16. From the Ashes (2024)

Directed by Khalid Fahad, ‘From the Ashes’ or ‘Jaras Enzar’ is inspired by real events and tells the story of a strict girls’ school in utter chaos. A seemingly normal day turns into a potential disaster when a mysterious fire breaks out in the school basement. As the school authorities request permission to evacuate the building as quickly as possible, the lives of the students are at stake. Another layer of the mystery unfolds as students and teachers begin to suspect whether the fire was accidental or intentional. With time running out, Heba (Wafa Wafi), Um Amira (Sumaiah Alabdulwahab), and others are forced to make difficult choices. The Netflix Saudi Arabian thriller drama is a tense, claustrophobic tale featuring layered characters. You can watch the film here.

15. Yesterday After Tomorrow (2024)

In ‘Yesterday After Tomorrow,’ two brothers, Mazin (Ahmed Saddam) and Maan (Ismail Alhassan), discover an ancient door in their childhood home that offers glimpses of the past. This happens after they move back into the house with their widowed mother. The door acts as a time portal, transporting them to a past reality where their father is still alive. However, when they pursue this, they inexplicably get trapped in the past, leaving them isolated from their mother and reality. As the situation grows more chaotic, the mother and the sons fight their own battles to reunite. Directed by Abdulghani Alsaigh, the film is a commentary on time, family, and love. You can watch the Saudi Arabian sci-fi comedy drama here.

14. Whispers (2020)

Netflix’s ‘Whispers’ revolves around a rich family coping with the death of patriarch Hassan (Abdulmohsen Alnemr), whose mysterious past comes to light before his company’s smart app launch. The Saudi Arabian mystery thriller series chronicles the events leading up to and following Hassan’s death. However, the truth unfolds in a chaotic manner as the death is seen from the distinct viewpoints of different family members and friends. As viewpoints converge and diverge, the truth seems more complicated. Along with this, the show explores social issues such as family feuds and business struggles, making it an engaging watch. Directed by Hana Al Omair, it is streaming on Netflix.

13. Tahir’s House (2023-)

Directed by Sultan Al-Abdulmohsen, ‘Tahir’s House’ narrates the experiences of Yousef (Alhashimi Alfaisal), his father, Jumaa (Mohammed Bakhash), and his younger sister Aziza (Joud Alsufyani). The family faces a major crisis when the fish shop they run faces losses and mismanagement. The struggling fish shop, once thriving under Yousef’s deceased mother, is now a liability that demands the hard work of the family members. As the family members struggle with the road ahead, the journey takes them towards sacrifice and brotherhood. When a new market opportunity arises, family members must do everything in their power to capture a significant share. The Netflix Saudi Arabian comedy show is a heartwarming and grounded story of love and unity. The story unfolds here.

12. Raven Song (2022)

‘Raven Song’ is the tale of a man named Nasser, who is perceived as ordinary and unsuccessful. His life takes a turn for the worse when he is diagnosed with a brain tumor. During this tough period, he crosses paths with a unique young woman and grows obsessed with her. To redeem himself and finally achieve something, he plans to impress the woman with a song, which he thinks is his best shot. With a risky surgery planned, Nasser’s journey becomes more intense as he fights for hope and love while also finding himself in chaotic situations. Helmed by Mohamed al Salman, the Saudi Arabian comedy drama is a hilarious, touching, and engrossing portrait of a man in crisis. You can watch it on Netflix.

11. Naga (2023)

Netflix’s ‘Naga’ is a Saudi Arabian horror-thriller that explores the ups and downs of a young girl named Sara (Adwa Bader). She is in a relationship with Saad (Yazeed Almajyul), who drives her towards the desert for a night of romance and fun. However, the two run into dangerous and armed individuals who attack them for unknown reasons. What promised to be a peaceful night descends into chaos as the lovers wonder about the reasons behind their ordeal. To make matters worse, a vengeful camel also looks to hurt Sara, making her survival even more difficult. The Meshal Al Jaser directorial is a dark, desolate, and violent ride that keeps getting unpredictable. It can be found here.

10. Head to Head (2023)

Directed by Malik Nejer, ‘Head to Head’ or ‘Ras Bras’ is the story of Darwish (Radwan), a chauffeur, and Fayadh (Alshehri), a mechanic. The two of them find themselves in sudden, unexpected danger when they pick up the wrong person during a job. When they discover that the person they have picked up is a criminal involved in the diamond trade, their night becomes more unpredictable and dangerous. As other criminals, blackmailers, and interested parties get involved in this dangerous equation, Darwish and Fayadh will have to find their own way out. The Netflix Saudi Arabian comedy thriller is a hilarious mix of tension, action, crime, and survival. It is available on Netflix.

9. Barakah Meets Barakah (2016)

‘Barakah Meets Barakah’ or ‘Barakah yoqabil Barakah’ follows a forbidden romance between Barakah (Hisham Fageeh), a middle-class civil servant, and Bibi (Fatima Al-Banawi), a wealthy social media influencer, in Saudi Arabia. Due to the country’s strict public policies, finding a place to meet is difficult for the unlikely lovers. The Saudi Arabian comedy drama details the challenges the lovers face as they hope to believe in love despite social restrictions that limit their interactions. Barakah’s political perspective emerges as he contrasts current Saudi culture with his uncle’s era. The Mahmoud Sabbagh directorial is a relevant commentary on social values in Saudi Arabia. You can enjoy it here.

8. Takki (2012-)

‘Takki’ focuses on Malik (Moayed Althagafi), a young man who dreams of becoming a filmmaker in Saudi Arabia. His journey begins as a freelance videographer, and he hopes to introduce the language of cinema to a country without a cinema culture. He works with Bayan (Khairia Abu Laban), his best friend’s fiancée, which complicates matters. Malik also grapples with family expectations, romance, and gender roles as life takes him to unexpected places. Along with Malik’s story, the Saudi Arabian drama series also explores the lives of his friends as they battle to achieve their dreams. Directed by Mohammad Makki, the show is streaming on Netflix.

7. Alkhallat+ (2022)

Netflix’s ‘Alkhallat+’ narrates four different stories that shed light on the theme of deception and lies. The first story is about a family bringing a suspected thief to a wedding, and the second features a young chef at a high-end restaurant who struggles with the distance between her parents and tries to reunite them. The third tale follows a widow whose late husband’s best friend is tasked with hiding the contents of the husband’s phone from her. The fourth story depicts a father and son getting into mischief while the mother is away. Directed by Fahad Alammari and Ayman Samman, the Saudi Arabian comedy-drama explores intricate social realities. The story unfolds here.

6. Horizon (2024)

Directed by Lilou Lemaire, ‘Horizon’ showcases the country’s diverse wildlife and natural resources. With the collaborative effort of Saudi researchers and global experts, it promotes awareness of Saudi Arabia’s contrasting geographical regions and diverse ecosystems. It features sequences showcasing a variety of flora and fauna of the Kingdom, including the Arabian leopard, dugongs, dolphins, oryx, and more. Aside from highlighting its stunning landscapes, ecological treasures and endangered species using an aesthetic lens, the documentary also spotlights the government’s conservation efforts to protect wildlife and preserve rare species nationwide. ‘Horizon’ also emphasizes preservation efforts at King Abdullah’s University for Science and Technology to preserve coral reefs. You can watch the visually engrossing and relevant documentary on Netflix.

5. Crashing Eid (2023-)

Created by Nora Aboushousha and Ali Alattas, Netflix’s ‘Crashing Eid’ deals with the life of Razan (Summer Shesha), a divorcee with a teenage daughter, Lamar (Bateel Qamlo). She lives in London, where she meets Sameer (Hamza Haq), a British-Pakistani man whom she falls in love with. When Razan and Lamar visit Jeddah for Eid, Sameer joins them unannounced. This leads to chaos and confusion as Razan must now do everything in her power to convince her family that Sameer is the right man for her and the ideal son-in-law for the family. The Saudi Arabian comedy drama series is a heartwarming take on intercultural romance and the power of family. You can enjoy it here.

4. Sattar (2022)

‘Sattar’ tells the story of Saad (Ibrahim Al Hajjaj), who decides to revive his childhood ambition of becoming a freestyle wrestler. He does this despite constantly failing on the professional and personal fronts. After a video of him getting defeated during an audition becomes popular, wrestling manager Ali Hogan (Abdulaziz Al Shehri) persuades him to return to the ring. Saad is then trained for a wrestling championship by his Pakistani coach, Abdul Khaleq (Ibrahim Al Khairallah). As Saad undertakes this difficult journey, he must find the strength to overcome any odds that he encounters. Helmed by Abdullah Al-Arak, the Saudi Arabian action comedy is a fascinating story of redemption and ambition available on Netflix.

3. Alhamour H.A. (2023)

Directed by Abdulelah Alqurashi, ‘Alhamour H.A.’ revolves around the struggles of Hamed (Fahad Alqahtani), a modest security guard who harbors great ambitions. Through luck and hard work, he is able to crack the market’s codes and make a significant sum of money. Despite his humble origins, he ends up owning sports cars, expensive houses, and more. However, Hamed and his partners lure people into shady investments with overwhelming promises. As wealth and prosperity take Hamed to a new level, he faces unexpected challenges that may challenge his views. The Saudi Arabian comedy-crime drama is a gritty and meaningful portrayal of ambition, greed, and redemption. You can find it here.

2. Masameer County (2021-)

‘Masameer County’ is a Saudi Arabian adult animated show that satirizes the rapid cultural and social changes in Saudi Arabia through the experiences of the residents of the Masameer County. The narrative sheds light on the conflict between traditional and modern values through grounded and hilarious moments. The show also delves into issues such as a tribal feud, a global media war, and a health craze taken to extremes. The main characters in the series are Saad, Saltooh, and Trad the dog, who each have issues of their own. Through their hilarious experiences, the show created by Abdulaziz Almuzaini and Malik Nejer paints a complex social picture through unique visual styles. It is available on Netflix.



1. Khawatir (2005-2015)

‘Khawatir’ is a reality show that aims to guide young individuals to contribute more to the development of the Arab world through faith, careers, and knowledge. The Saudi Arabian series delves into the experiences of media personality Ahmad Al Shughairi as he travels across numerous Arab countries to examine the driving forces of social change and growth. While the show offers constructive criticism of the Arab world, it also addresses the challenges faced by the country’s educational and other sectors, as well as the partnership between Ahmad and corporate establishments. As the show’s host, Ahmad travels to various places and meets new people who offer him interesting perspectives on social and economic issues. You can watch it here.