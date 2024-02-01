Save the Green Planet! Will Begin Production in the UK and New York in June

Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Save the Green Planet!’ is set to begin production in the United Kingdom and New York in June. Will Tracy penned the screenplay of the feature film, which is a remake of Jang Joon-hwan’s 2003 South Korean science fiction comedy of the same name. Ari Aster is on board as a producer.

The film follows Teddy, a young and anxious beekeeper who becomes convinced that extraterrestrial beings from Andromeda are orchestrating the destruction of the environment. Along with his devoted cousin Don, they kidnap a powerful pharmaceutical executive named Michelle to prevent a total disaster. The movie is a blend of dark comedy, tense thriller, eco-fiction, sci-fi, and sharp societal critique.

Lanthimos completed the shooting of ‘Kinds of Kindness,’ which stars Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Hunter Schafer, and Willem Dafoe. His ‘Poor Things‘ is nominated for a whopping eleven Academy Awards after winning the prestigious Golden Lion at the 2023 Venice Film Festival. His previous credits include ‘The Favourite‘ and ‘The Killing of a Sacred Deer.’ Tracy, the screenwriter, is known for penning three episodes of HBO’s ‘Succession’ and co-writing Mark Mylod’s horror thriller ‘The Menu.’

Aster expressed enthusiasm in a statement, noting, “When we learned that director Jang was eager to revisit this iconic piece, bringing it to the U.S. and contemporizing it to capture the chaos of the world today – which seems even more fitting for this apocalyptic satire than when the film initially premiered – we eagerly embraced the opportunity to be involved.” The cast of the film is currently under wraps but it is rumored that Stone is in talks to play Michelle. If the actress joins the sci-fi comedy, it will be her and Lanthimos’ fourth feature together.

The original film revolves around Byeong-gu, an embittered and eccentric beekeeper who, aided by his tightrope walker girlfriend Su-ni, abducts a prominent businessman named Kang Man-shik. Byeong-gu is convinced that Man-shik is an extraterrestrial from Andromeda, a part of a covert alien faction plotting the Earth’s destruction. The movie features Shin Ha-kyun, Baek Yoon-sik, and Hwang Jeong-min.

The United Kingdom previously hosted the shooting of Apple TV+’s ‘Masters of the Air‘ and Timothée Chalamet-starrer ‘Wonka.’ On the other hand, New York is a significant location for productions such as ‘Killers of the Flower Moon‘ and ‘Maestro.’

