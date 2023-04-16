School of Rock Cast: Where Are They Now?

The 2003 musical comedy ‘School of Rock‘, directed by Richard Linklater and starring Jack Black, tells the story of a lazy rock musician, Dewey Finn, who poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school and develops a strong bond with his students through music. If you are curious to learn more about the hilarious misadventures of the protagonist or where ‘School of Rock’s’ cast is and have a clear picture, you have come to the right place; here’s everything you need to know about the cast since its release.

Where is Jack Black Now?

Thomas Jacob Black is a multi-talented actor, comedian, and musician. He is best known for his appearances in various films such as ‘King Kong,’ and the ‘Jumanji’ franchise, among others. Additionally, Black is the co-founder, lead singer, and guitarist of the comedy rock/hard rock band Tenacious D, formed in 1994 with Kyle Gass. The band has released four albums so far. In December 2018, Black launched his YouTube channel, ‘Jablinski Games,’ which quickly amassed over one million subscribers within the first week. Moreover, their song “The Metal” from their album ‘The Pick of Destiny’ has been featured in music video games such as ‘Guitar Hero III: Legends of Rock’ and ‘Brütal Legend.’ He has been married to Tanya Haden since 2006 and has two beautiful children.

Where is Miranda Cosgrove Now?

Miranda Cosgrove’s acting career started at the tender age of three when she was discovered by a talent agent at a Los Angeles restaurant. Her first television appearance was in a TV commercial for McDonald’s at the age of seven. She then went on to make guest appearances on shows like Smallville, Just Shoot Me!, and Grounded for Life before landing her breakthrough role in School of Rock. After the success of iCarly, Cosgrove continued to work in the entertainment industry, appearing in the films ‘The Intruders’ and ‘3022,’ as well as the TV series ‘Crowded’ and ‘The Goldbergs.’ She has also made guest appearances on shows like ‘What’s New,’ ‘Scooby-Doo?,’ ‘Lilo & Stitch: The Series,’ and ‘Drake & Josh.’

Cosgrove has also been recognized for her philanthropic work. In 2010, she was appointed as a goodwill ambassador for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and has since been involved in several fundraising initiatives for the hospital. In 2012, she was also appointed as an honorary youth spokesperson for the Light the Night Walk, which raises funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. In addition to her acting and philanthropic work, Cosgrove is also a talented musician. She released her debut album, Sparks Fly, in 2010, which featured the hit single “Kissin’ U.” She has also contributed songs to the soundtracks of several of her TV shows and movies, including the iCarly theme song “Leave It All to Me.”

Where is Joey Gaydos Jr. Now?

Joey Gaydos Jr. portrayed Zack Mooneyham, a shy student who was eventually convinced to showcase his guitar skills in the band. Interestingly, this was his sole acting performance as he shifted his focus to music. Gaydos went on to produce a self-titled rock album in 2004, and despite a few legal issues, he continues to pursue music. The former child actor was apprehended in 2009 for driving under the influence at the age of 17. In 2019, he was arrested again, this time for stealing multiple guitars in Florida. Nonetheless, he has been releasing music, including EPs such as “Dogtopia” and “Calm Weather,” which were both released in 2020. He is currently in a relationship with Geraldine Daniela.

Where is Rivkah Reyes Now?

Rivkah Reyes initially showcased their musical talent as the bassist Katie in ‘School of Rock’ after being noticed for their classical bass performance on NPR’s ‘From the Top.’ However, their early success came with some detrimental effects. Reyes has been open about the difficulties they faced after being thrust into the spotlight as a child actor, which led to struggles with addiction, mental health issues, and an eating disorder. Despite these challenges, they entered recovery for alcoholism and addiction in 2018 and have since focused on rebuilding their life and career. Reyes has appeared on Netflix’s ‘Easy’ and hosted a podcast where they interviewed former child stars. They also have a growing following on TikTok and perform live play readings with Acting for a Cause. The queer filmmaker recently made the film, ‘Gianna.’

How Did Kevin Clark Die?

With heavy hearts, we inform our readers that Kevin Clark passed away in 2021 to know what happened. Actor Kevin Clark, known for his role as drummer Freddy Jones in the hit movie ‘School of Rock,’ passed away on May 26, 2021, at the age of 32. According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Clark was riding his bike in the Avondale neighborhood of Chicago when he was hit by a car at around 1:20 a.m. The driver and a witness reported that Clark had run a red light. The driver, a 20-year-old woman, was issued citation. Despite being rushed to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, Clark was pronounced dead at 2:04 a.m. The news of Clark’s death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans and fellow actors. Kevin continued his passion and continued making music till his breath.

Read More: Where Was School of Rock Filmed?