Is Jagruti Pathak Based on a Real Reporter? Where is Jigna Vora Now?

Netflix’s ‘Scoop’ is an Indian crime drama series directed by Hansal Mehta that depicts the intricacies of crime journalism. Following the death of Jaideb Sen, an industry rival, crime journalist Jagruti Pathak finds herself caught in the middle of Sen’s murder investigation. With allegations about ties to national gangsters and constant media speculation, Jagruti is forced to fight for her freedom against the same system that once celebrated her. The show delves into the story of a wrongful conviction and, in doing so, explores the interconnected nature of crime, journalism, and justice.

Starring as the lead protagonist of ‘Scoop,’ Karishma Tanna perfectly portrays both the courageous and vulnerable sides of Jagruti Pathak. Through her bold and ambitious character ‘Scoop’ also touches upon the struggles she faces as a woman in a male-dominated industry. Due to Jagruti’s involvement in a such a sensationalized case, viewers might be wondering about Jagruti’s connection to any real-life reporters. Therefore, here is everything we know about the origin of Jagruti Pathak.

Is Jagruti Pathak a Real Reporter?

Yes, Jagruti Pathak is based on a real reporter. ‘Scoop’ is a fictionalized retelling of Jigna Vora’s experience during renowned reporter Jyotirmoy Dey’s 2011 murder case. The series bases itself upon Vora’s 2019 memoir, ‘Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison.’ However, in an effort to preserve creative freedom, the names of several characters, including Vora, are changed in the series.

On June 11, 2011, Jyotirmoy Dey, frequently known as J Dey, was killed by Chhota Rajan’s gang. A few months later, Jigna Vora was arrested for abetting in Dey’s murder and consequently spent months inside the Byculla Women’s Jail. Her 2019 memoir serves as an account of Vora’s traumatic experience after being wrongfully convicted and includes pieces of her life as a crime reporter. ‘Scoop’ possesses a similar narrative and strives to tell an engaging story about an adverse journey.

When discussing ‘Scoop’s’ story in an interview with The Indian Express, director Hansal Mehta said, “I think the logline itself was the arresting bit. The reporter becomes reported.” As such, the series dives deep into the world of investigative journalism and showcases a nuanced take on the same. Although Mehta himself doesn’t like to research intensively for his projects, ‘Scoop’s’ team of writers interviewed involved parties while working on the script.

In addition to show writers Mrunmayee Lagoo and Mirat Trivedi, former Indian Express journalist Deepu Sebastian was also involved in the show’s creative process. “Deepu did a lot of research for us. He actually interviewed Jigna, a lot of the police, and a lot of people,” said Mehta in an interview. As for director Mehta and Actress Karishma Tanna, both only met Jigna Vora while wrapping up the show’s shoot.

In an interview with The Hindustan Times, Mehta discussed his decision to cast Tanna as his lead and said, “I enjoy casting as much as shooting, and that process of surprising myself. Karishma was just that. There were a lot of accomplished actors in the room that auditioned for the part of Jagruti, but I found Karishma to be hungrier than them, and that’s what I wanted for Jagruti. I didn’t want intellectual baggage.” As such, Tanna’s single-minded resolute attitude played a significant part in Mehta’s ultimate casting decision.

Likewise, Tanna discussed her connection with Jagruit’s character in reference to Mehta’s comments, “What he [Hansal Mehta] said, the two keywords that I am going through– hunger to prove myself as an actor and hustling for it. I will do everything I can. Being in the industry for so long and still being relevant is a big thing. I didn’t realize until Scoop’s writer Mrunmayee Lagoo noted.”

Ultimately, Tanna and Mehta preferred to interpret Jagruti’s character in the image of Vora instead of basing one after the other entirely. Nevertheless, to get a professional understanding, Tanna shadowed a female crime journalist and got an idea of her vernacular, body language, and small everyday industry rituals. Therefore, Jagruti Pathak is based on the real reporter Jigna Vora while still preserving a sense of detachment as a fictional character.

Where is Jigna Vora Now?

Jigna Vora is a law graduate from DG Ruparel College. In 2011, at the time of her arrest, Vora had been in the crime journalism industry for a long time and was working at the Asian Age. Vora’s imprisonment was brought on by her alleged involvement in the murder of J Dey on the basis of circumstantial evidence. However, in 2017, Vora was acquitted by the court and proven innocent.

“Even the recovery of various mobile phones and SIM cards of Vora and the relevant CDRs fail to connect Vora with the offense in question. Hence, Vora has to be acquitted of all the charges against her,” observed the court. Nevertheless, her career as a crime journalist was all but over after the event.

After being acquitted, Vora went on to write her memoir ‘Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison,’ in 2019 to share her truth with the world. Nowadays, Vora can be found on Twitter, where she talks about astrology, spirituality, and occasionally politics. She’s a tarot card reader and works in the field of spiritual healing.

