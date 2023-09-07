Scouts Honor: Where Are The Survivors Now?

With Netflix’s ‘Scouts Honor’ exploring the way youth organization Boy Scouts of America concealed its nationwide issue of child sexual abuse for decades, we get a documentary unlike any other. After all, it incorporates not just archival footage but also exclusive interviews with experts, survivors, as well as whistleblowers alike to really shine a light upon the dark, sordid side of this institution. Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about the present standing of the courageous survivors to detail their experiences in this Brian Knappenberger original; well, we’ve got the details for you.

Where is Mark Eaton Now?

Although Mark had attained a bit of justice in the late 1980s itself when his abuser, serial pedophile Thomas Hacker, was arrested, convicted, and sentenced, it unfortunately, admittedly took him until he was in his “early 40s to realize I was a victim; I hadn’t done something wrong.” Since then, he has been trying his best to move forward while also healing his trauma by publicly speaking on the matter as a way to ensure the Boy Scouts gradually becomes a better, safer place for youngsters. Coming to his personal whereabouts, this proud Independent Solar Consultant is based in Oak Lawn, Illinois, at the moment, where he’s surrounded by his loving second wife, Candace, plus his nine children.

Where is Douglas “Doug” Kennedy Now?

Like Mark, it wasn’t until Doug was a middle-aged married father that he opened up regarding his molestation for the very first time, and it honestly turned his whole world upside down. That’s because others believing as well as supporting him finally made him feel in control of his own life, which subsequently drove him to speak to fellow survivors, the media, and the government. In fact, this is how he was appointed Co-Chair of the Tort Claimants Committee (TCC) in 2020 for the Boy Scouts’ bankruptcy proceedings and is currently essentially serving as a victims’ advocate too.

Where is Christopher Haywood Now?

Despite the fact not much is known about Christopher’s recent private or professional experiences, it’s evident he’s a Chicago, Illinois, native plus a member of the Tort Claimants Committee (TCC). After all, he was admittedly, horrifically taken advantage of for nine years — from when he was 9 till 18 — that is, until he somehow mustered up the bravery to run away in the middle of a session and then tell his mother the truth the following day. “It felt like a lot of stuff was released,” he conceded in the production. “I knew it was over after me leaving there that night, that it was done. I feel like now I can better share my story… and justice can come my way.”

Where is Tom Krumins Now?

While there’s no denying Tom’s story is arguably one of the most heartbreaking considering he was suicidal at one point, we’re happy to report it appears as if he has since turned over a new leaf. His abuse obviously still affects him, yet this Vanderbilt University Human & Organizational Development 2016 graduate has ostensibly learned to navigate it in a more positive manner. In fact, from what we can tell, he has turned his past ordeals into motivation to enable him to serve as a Freelance Social Impact Consultant, an Executive Director for a non-profit called Keep Kids Safe, a Builder, a Wanderer, and a Writer whose focus is mental health, child abuse prevention, as well as poverty reduction.

