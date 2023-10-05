Secrets Beneath the Floorboards: Is the Lifetime Movie Inspired by a True Story?

The Matthew Toronto directorial, ‘Secrets Beneath the Floorboards,’ is a mystery thriller drama film that stars Lindsay Hartley in the protagonistic role of Arabella, a widow who has trouble dealing with the mysterious murder of her abusive husband. Looking to get away from the chaos that her life is after the tragedy, she ends up driving down to her late grandmother’s lake house where something sinister and eye-opening is waiting for her.

When Arabella comes across her husband’s dark past and hidden fortune, she puts her life in danger in order to claim what’s rightfully hers. Besides Lindsay, the Lifetime production features impressive onscreen performances from a group of talented actors, including Rib Hillis, Colt Prattes, Katerina Eichenberger, Brooks Ryan, Paul Diaz, and Draper Wynston. Given the seemingly realistic themes and elements of murder and secrets, many of you are likely to wonder if the thriller is rooted in reality or not. Well, let’s explore the same in detail, shall we?

Is Secrets Beneath the Floorboards a True Story?

No, ‘Secrets Beneath the Floorboards’ is not based on a true story. Since it is written by Denise Agnew, Marie D. Jones, and Rebecca Jones, the credit for the enthralling storyline goes to the trio who not only used their creative minds but also made the most of their writing prowesses. Although neither of them had much experience coming into writing for the movie, they did their best in making the screenplay of the Lifetime film gripping and seemingly realistic.

Whether it is the theme of an abusive partner or that of a secluded lakehouse that holds some secrets, such instances are not far-fetched in reality as most of us have heard about the physical or mental abuse that some people’s partners inflict on them. Moreover, just like the protagonist’s husband kept his past hidden from her, people in real life have a tendency to keep their darkest secrets buried as well. Thus, given the authentic subject matter of ‘Secrets Beneath the Floorboards,’ it is only natural for the viewers to associate it with reality.

Another reason why you might find the themes and elements of the Lifetime production familiar is that they have been explored in a number of other films and TV shows. For instance, the 2020 film ‘The Night House‘ possesses themes that run quite parallel to the Matthew Toronto directorial. Helmed by David Bruckner, the mystery thriller movie stars Rebecca Hall as Beth, a widow who struggles to come to terms with her husband’s unexpected death and finds herself alone in the lakehouse he built for her.

Beth, curious to find some answers, goes against her friends’ advice and starts digging into his belongings at the lakeside home. Not only is the storyline a bit too similar but certain aspects of the protagonists of the two movies in question — ‘The Night House’ and ‘Secrets Beneath the Floorboards’ — are also quite parallel. All in all, despite the familiar and true-to-life themes in the Lifetime film, it doesn’t change the fact that it is nothing else but a work of fiction.

