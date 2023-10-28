Lifetime’s Secrets of a Celebrity Nanny: Filming Locations and Cast Details

With Dylan Vox at the helm, Lifetime’s ‘Secrets of A Celebrity Nanny’ is a thriller drama film that follows an aspiring writer named Gabby who has aspirations to become a popular writer. When she accepts the job of becoming a nanny to the daughter of a well-established superstar Justice Grace, she gets pulled into the sinister world behind all the glitz and glamour, which consists of affairs, celebrity stalkers, and even murder. The entourage of Grace consists of the people she trusts, including her British boyfriend, her manager, a jealous ex-husband, and an ever-so-present bodyguard.

Despite such a tight and seemingly trustworthy circle, her previous nanny was found murdered. When Gabby finds out this detail, she realizes that she may be the next victim of the killer, who might be someone from Grace’s inner circle. The movie unfolds in the luxurious yet secret-filled world of stardom with the use of several interesting locations, which leaves the viewers curious about the filming sites of ‘Secrets of A Celebrity Nanny.’ If you are in the same boat, we have got you covered!

Secrets of a Celebrity Nanny Filming Locations

‘Secrets of a Celebrity Nanny’ was filmed in several areas of the enchanting city of Los Angeles in California. Production of the suspenseful drama film commenced in early 2023, particularly in late February 2023. After lensing for several weeks, the filming wrapped up around mid-March of the same year. Since the narrative sheds the limelight on the lives of an international superstar and the people in her life, the decision of the production team to choose the Golden Bear State for filming the Lifetime movie doesn’t seem all that surprising! Well, let’s delve into the details of the process!

Los Angeles, California

The sprawling metropolis of Los Angeles in the eponymous county in Southern California serves as the filming location of ‘ Secrets of a Celebrity Nanny.’ The production team traveled across the City of Angels, setting up camp in various streets and neighborhoods, to shoot several pivotal sequences against suitable backdrops. The sprawling and diverse landscape, which consists of natural terrains as well as modern architecture, is evident as you may or may not spot a number of local landmarks and attractions throughout the film, such as the Hollywood Sign, the Los Angeles City Hall, Venice Beach, the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and the Venice Canal Historic District.

Besides ‘Secrets of A Celebrity Nanny,’ Los Angeles’ locales have been featured in ‘Us,’ ‘Unthinkable,’ ‘The Silence of the Lambs,’ and ‘Don’t Worry Darling.’ In a September 2023 interview with Rich Girl Network, Dominic Pace was asked about his experience working with the rest of the cast and crew involved with the film. He explained, “Future stars with beauty and talent. That’s really hard to find in this town. Sometimes you get one or the other but not both within the same performer. Everyone was incredible. It was a privilege to work with them. I think Yolanthe has millions of followers who love her all around the world.”

Secrets of a Celebrity Nanny Cast

‘Secrets of a Celebrity Nanny’ features a cast packed with a talented bunch of actors. Yolanthe Cabau headlines the cast by stepping into the shoes of Justice Grace. The Spanish-Dutch actress and host is well-known for her performances in various film projects, including ‘Just Say Yes,’ ‘Vacation Home Nightmare,’ ‘An Egypt Affair,’ ‘The Wonder Weeks,’ and ‘Deadly DILF.’

Matthew Blade essays the character of Hudson Thayer. Monroe Cline steps into the role of Gabby, while Brittany Mcvicker stars as Samara in the Lifetime production. The supporting cast comprises Dominic Pace as Damian Gries, Sarah Stunt as Barby, Lilly Williams as Willow, Isaac Levi Anthony as Isaac, Memphis Taylor as Ian, Lily Wirum as Hannah, Glenn Bond as Vernon, and Joel Pollack as a fan.

