Steven Knight’s (‘Peaky Blinders’) breathtakingly beautiful dystopian science fiction series ‘See’ returns for the sophomore season with a sizzling season premiere. The first season ended with Jerlamarel (Joshua Henry) sending Haniwa (Nesta Cooper) to the Trivantian tribe, Baba Voss (Jason Momoa) blinding Jerlamarel, and Maghra (Hera Hilmar) becoming the joint ruler of Payan Kingdom along with her older sister.

In season 2 episode 1, titled ‘Brothers and Sisters,’ Baba infiltrates a city occupied by the Trivantians searching for his daughter. Maghra and the Queen arrive at the City of Pennsa, which the latter declares as Payan’s new capital. Haniwa discovers that there are potentially more people with vision than she initially thought. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of the second season premiere. SPOILERS AHEAD.

See Season 2 Episode 1 Recap

The second season begins as Baba leaves Kofun (Archie Madekwe) with Paris (Alfre Woodard) before venturing into the Trivantian city to look for Haniwa. He meets an old acquaintance, Yakis, to ask him for his help. Yakis tells Baba the truth about Edo Voss (Dave Bautista), the military leader under whose orders Haniwa was brought to the city. He reluctantly helps Baba with his mission, but the latter ultimately gets caught when a young boy with vision guides the Trivantian soldiers to him.

Meanwhile, Kofun and Paris wait for Baba to return until Payan Witchfinders ambush them. However, they soon learn that Maghra is a princess of Payan, and she has sent the soldiers to look for her family. Kofun and Paris rejoice after receiving the news that Maghra is still alive. However, Kofun has no desire to leave the place where he has promised his father that he will remain until Baba returns. Ultimately, Paris convinces him to go and reunite with his mother, promising that she will inform Baba as soon as he returns.

In the Trivantian city, Haniwa discovers that her guard, Wren (Eden Epstein), can also see. After arriving at Pennsa, the Queen claims the house of Harlan, the High Lord of the city. Later, she effectively changes the world around her when she makes certain announcements during a speech to her people.

See Season 2 Episode 1 Ending: Who is Edo Voss?

Edo Boss serves as the commander-general of the Trivantian tribe, the allegedly most powerful military in the world. He is also Baba’s younger brother. He is introduced in the series as he orders Wren to guard Haniwa. There is clearly enmity between the two brothers. It is heavily hinted that Baba betrayed Edo at the most vulnerable time in the latter’s life. Edo has since been searching for Baba. He likely made a deal with Jerlamarel to get Baba’s two children so that he can lure his brother to his stronghold.

And as the season 2 premiere shows, Edo succeeds. Baba comes looking for his daughter and gets captured for his reluctance to kill the young child with vision who spotted him. At the end of the episode, Edo arranges Baba to be tortured to remind him what he put Edo through when they were younger.

Who Is Lord Harlan? What Announcement Does Queen Kane Make? Who Is the Father of the Queen’s Unborn Child?

Lord Harlan (Adrian Paul) is the leader of Pennsa, one of the most prosperous cities in the Payan Kingdom. After the destruction of the Kanuza City and the Queen’s rescue from the Cutter and his group, she goes to Pennsa and declares that she wants to set up the new capital there. Queen Kane forces Harlan to give his residence to her in a political move to show him that she is still in charge of the kingdom. Maghra warns her about not aggravating the nobleman who holds both of their fates in his hands, but Queen Kane has always been decisive, if not anything else.

It is revealed that Harlan and Maghra are childhood friends. He is likely one of the members of the nobility who supported Maghra during the failed coup. He seems to suspect that Queen Kane is somehow responsible for what happened at Kanzua but doesn’t have any evidence to ascertain his suspicions. He tries to ask Maghra about it, but she doesn’t tell him anything, realizing that revealing the truth will affect both her and her sister.

Queen Kane changes everything with her speech. She blames the Trivantians for the destruction of Kanzua and then reveals that she is pregnant with a child who will be born with vision. With the first announcement, she basically declares war against the most powerful military on the continent. As for the second, the Payans have long considered the sense of sight as a blasphemy. Her sudden demand to forget all the teachings of their ancestors will only turn her people against him.

In season 1, Queen Kane destroyed the capital to punish her detractors who opposed her obsession over one man. She wanted to have children with Jerlamarel. As that didn’t happen, she makes Boots (Franz Drameh), Jerlamarel’s son, her consort. He is the father of her unborn child. Queen Kane seems to be following the same destructive path as before, and this time, she might end up destroying her entire kingdom.

