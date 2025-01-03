Selling the City: Where is the Netflix Show Filmed?

From the creative minds of the creators of ‘Selling Sunset‘ and ‘Selling The OC,’ Netflix’s ‘Selling the City’ is a similar real estate reality show that follows various glamorous real estate agents working at Douglas Elliman’s brokerage office in New York City. The competitive nature of the agents leads to personal dramas amongst themselves, affecting their decisions as well as their professional relations as they navigate the luxury real estate market. What adds another layer of interest is the stunning and bustling backdrop of New York City.

Selling the City Filming Locations

The production of ‘Selling the City’ is carried out primarily in New York, especially in and around New York City. A few portions are also reportedly filmed in Greenwich, Connecticut. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the reality show took place in the spring of 2024.

New York City, New York

The primary production location of ‘Selling the City’ is none other than the Douglas Elliman Real Estate Office at 140 Franklin Street in the neighborhood of Tribeca, New York City. Most of the drama and business takes place in and around the premises of the office. As competent and competitive real estate agents try to sell some of the most luxurious properties and estates situated in and around the Big Apple, the audience gets the chance to explore them through the screen, too. Properties like the 800-foot-tall 130 William in the Financial District of Manhattan, the American Copper East building at 626 1st Avenue, Mandarin Oriental Residences at 685 5th Avenue, and Twenty9th Park Madison at 39 East 29th Street feature in several important portions of the show.

Moreover, the realtors take prospective clients to other high-end properties, such as NoMad at 277 5th Avenue, private residences in Gramercy Park and near The Highline, Sutton Tower at 430 East 58th Street, Madison House – NoMad Condominiums at 15 East 30th Street, 685 First Avenue in Murray Hill, and a private property in White Street Tribeca. Besides luxurious properties across the Big Apple, the real estate agents also spend a lot of time in restaurants, bars, and other establishments, mainly to relax and party.

For instance, important scenes are taped in The Paris Cafe at 119 South Street, The Skylark – Rooftop Bar at 200 West 39th Street, Loulou at 176 8th Avenue, Pappas at 103 MacDougal Street, Somewhere Nowhere NYC – Lounge, Nightclub & Rooftop Pool at 112 West 25th Street, Paros Tribeca at 211 West Broadway, Hill Country Barbecue Market at 30 West 26th Street, Gnocchi on 9th at 315 East 9th Street, and Bar Blondeau at 80 Wythe Avenue 6th Floor of the Wythe Hotel. Moreover, the Skinny Medspa + Wellness at 125 Fifth Avenue, 2nd Floor of Flagship Flatiron, and one of the McNally Jackson Bookstore serve as another couple of filming sites. From what we can tell, the areas around The Highline and 110th Street Courts are also utilized for taping a few sequences.

Greenwich, Connecticut

In order to tape a few scenes involving Steve, a portion of the production team of ‘Selling the City’ traveled all the way to the town of Greenwich, situated in southwestern Fairfield County, Connecticut. In the backdrop of the establishing and other exterior shots, it is highly likely that you might spot a number of landmarks and attractions like the Greenwich Town Hall, Greenwich Municipal Center Historic District, and more.

Read More: Where Was Selling Sunset Season 8 Filmed?