Selling Sunset Season 8: Where Are They Now?

Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset’ offers a glimpse into the glamorous world of luxury real estate in Los Angeles. Set against the backdrop of the prestigious Oppenheim Group, the show blends high-end property sales with the personal and professional drama of its dynamic cast, making it a fan favorite. The eighth season stood out for its intense conflicts, evolving friendships, and power plays within the real estate agency while also showcasing the cast’s growth both professionally and personally. New dynamics between the agents kept the tension fresh while stunning properties and lavish lifestyles continued to wow viewers.

Jason Oppenheim is Reveling in the Success of His Reality TV Shows

Jason Oppenheim has proudly served as the Founder and President of The Oppenheim Group since December 2013. A dynamic leader, he has played a pivotal role in the success of his two hit reality TV series, Selling Sunset and Selling the OC. His keen business acumen and eye for expansion have been key drivers in building his real estate empire. Whether it’s taking his team on trips, like his July 2024 getaway to Mykonos, or hosting team dinners, Jason understands how to keep his team motivated. An avid Formula 1 fan, he has even attended races and participated in award ceremonies. Following his highly publicized split from Marie-Lou Nurk in 2023, there have been rumors about a relationship with Danika Tanya, though neither has confirmed it.

Brett Oppenheim Wants to Accomplish Many More Milestones

Brett Oppenheim, co-founder and President of The Oppenheim Group, is known as the quieter of the two Oppenheim brothers. Previously a highly qualified and successful attorney, Brett and his brother Jason left the legal world to travel the globe for three years before embarking on their real estate journey. The ongoing success of their real estate agency and the hit reality TV series has undoubtedly contributed to Brett’s satisfaction. He is currently focused on building his portfolio and developing and renovating properties from his Hollywood Hills, California, home.

Chrishell Stause Has Many Other Acting Opportunities Lined Up

Chrishell Stause has been a fan favorite on ‘Selling Sunset’ since her first season debut. Amidst many agents coming and going, she has remained a familiar face that fans rally behind. Beyond real estate, Chrishell has expanded her career into acting, hosting, and writing with her memoir ‘Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work’ released in 2022. Now settled in Los Angeles with her wife, Australian musician G Flip, the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary with a vow renewal in July 2024. Chrishell has exciting new projects on the horizon, including an appearance on ‘Neighbours’ later in 2024 and a role in the rom-com ‘Hot Frosty.’

Mary Fitzgerald is Venturing Out as an Author Today

Mary Fitzgerald, now going by Mary Bonnet after taking her husband Romain’s name, is known for being one of the most genuine and skilled real estate agents. Her ability to close deals precisely has made her a standout in the group. Mary has been open about her personal life, including her teen pregnancy and her son, Austin Babbitt, whom she calls the biggest gift in her life. She and Romain have also shared their fertility journey, with Mary undergoing uterine surgery in March 2024 due to complications. As a spokesperson for women’s reproductive health, she continues to raise awareness and has written a book, ‘Selling Sunshine,’ set to be released soon and available for pre-order. Mary has been making TV appearances, including on ‘Good Morning America,’ to give fans a glimpse into the personal stories her book will share.

Emma Hernan Balances Her Job and Her Entrepreneurial Endeavors

After Brett and Jason Oppenheim helped Emma Hernan find a home in Los Angeles, they recognized her potential and urged her to get her real estate license. She joined The Oppenheim Group in 2018 and debuted on ‘Selling Sunset’ in the fourth season in 2021, quickly becoming a fan favorite. Emma’s dynamic and refreshing personality, paired with her entrepreneurial spirit, sets her apart. She is also the CEO of Emma Leigh & Co., a plant-based empanada company based in LA, California. Currently, Emma is involved in a controversy with her co-star Nicole Young, who accused her of having an affair with a married man. However, her close friends Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lazkani have stood by her side, defending her amidst the drama.

Amanza Smith is a Celebrated and Well-Recognized Artist Now

Amanza Smith has faced a challenging year with her health, undergoing serious back surgery in 2024. Despite the difficulties, the 47-year-old has embraced life on her terms and begun exploring her creative side. In June 2024, she made her artistic debut at MASH Gallery, participating in the Feminine Cadence and Artful Alchemy exhibitions, where her work was well-received, even selling pieces to patrons. As her mindset evolves and she spends more time with her two children, Noah and Braker Brown, Amanza is contemplating whether real estate is still the industry she wants to pursue.

Chelsea Lazkani is Adjusting to the New Circumstances of Life

Chelsea Lazkani’s entrance onto Selling Sunset brought with it a whirlwind of drama and bold opinions. Known for never holding back, she has had several intense clashes with her co-stars, but her undeniable skill as a real estate agent sets her apart. Stylish, confident, and persuasive, Chelsea is a powerhouse for closing deals. Her personal life has recently taken a turn, as in March 2024, she announced her separation from her husband, Jeff Lazkani, citing irreconcilable differences.

She has also claimed that infidelity played a role in their split. Now, Chelsea is adjusting to life in her new Los Angeles home while working through the custody arrangements for their two children, Maddox Ali Levon and Melia Man. Despite the challenges, she’s found solace in self-care, often sharing her cooking and baking experiments with her 703k Instagram followers, offering glimpses into her evolving routine and focus on personal growth.

Bre Tiesi is Very Popular Over Social Media

The Los Angeles, California-based real estate agent is renowned for her success in handling multi-million-dollar properties. Bre’s extensive network and adept negotiation skills have consistently resulted in impressive sales, much to the satisfaction of her bosses. Her prominence on ‘Selling Sunset’ has catapulted her into the spotlight, enabling her to build a robust social media presence. As a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova, a leading clothing brand, she always arrives in style, keeping her 1.4 million Instagram followers entertained with her fashion choices. Additionally, she is a devoted mother to Legendary Cannon, whom she shares with her partner, Nick Cannon. Balancing her thriving career, high-profile endorsements, and motherhood, she manages to keep her life both hectic and exhilarating.

Alanna Gold and her Husband Run a Few Vacation Homes

The newest member of The Oppenheim Group, Alanna Gold, has quickly made a name for herself with her focused work ethic and respectful demeanor, steering clear of drama. The Canadian real estate agent, who has recently begun her journey in Los Angeles, California, understands that her professionalism will speak volumes. Alongside her husband, Adam Gold, she has ventured into real estate by acquiring Pioneertown Land and Management Co., managing rentals and vacation homes such as Cosmic Ranch and Hi-Lo Desert. Alanna’s promising start has already garnered attention, and she is being hailed as a rising star in the industry. With her talent and dedication, it’s clear that stardom is on the horizon for her.

Nicole Young is Being Accused of Lying by Her Colleagues

Nicole Young’s entry into The Oppenheim Group has been marked by controversy. Her past relationship with Jason Oppenheim sparked numerous arguments, particularly with Chrishell Stause when Nicole joined the show. Recently, the drama intensified as Nicole accused Emma Hernan of having an affair with a married man. This allegation has been met with strong denials from Chrishell and Chelsea Lazkani, who have defended Emma and criticized Nicole’s claims. Despite the ongoing controversies, Nicole’s professional work remains steady, and her personal life is flourishing. She enjoys a comfortable life at home with her husband, Brandon Young, and their three dogs, a life she cherishes and wouldn’t trade for anything.

Amanda Lynn is Finding Her Place in a New Agency

The real estate tycoon is currently making waves as a Realtor for the Ultra Luxury Division at Nest Seekers International, a role she has held since March 2024. As an international real estate agent, Amanda has successfully closed deals in Los Angeles, Mexico, and various European countries, including Greece and Italy. Her impressive work has earned her a feature in MLS Magazine for a notable sale, and she has exciting plans to launch her reality TV series soon. Known for her dynamism and finesse, she continuously evolves in her field, staying relevant and maintaining a high standard of excellence in every transaction.

