Servant Season 4 Episode 3 Recap and Ending, Explained

Created by Tony Basgallop, the Apple TV+ psychological thriller series ‘Servant’ revolves around an affluent Philadelphia couple, Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose) and Sean Turner (Toby Kebbell), Dorothy’s alcoholic brother Julian Pearce (Rupert Grint), and the new and mysterious nanny they hire, Leanne Grayson (Nell Tiger Free). M. Night Shyamalan serves as executive producer and showrunner on the series, and his imprint is quite apparent in the narrative. In season 4 episode 3, titled ‘Séance,’ Dorothy’s new live-in nurses settle in, and their constant presence around Dorothy makes Leanne increasingly agitated. They quickly ingrained themselves in the lives of all occupants of the Turner house, leading Leanne to believe they belong to the cult. Here is everything you might want to know about the ending of ‘Servant’ season 4 episode 3. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Servant Season 4 Episode 3 Recap

At the end of the previous episode, Leanne meets the two elderly nurses that Dorothy has hired with Kourtney’s help to speed up her recovery. As episode 3 begins, Roberta or “Bobbie (Barbara Kingsley) and Beverly or “Bev” (Denny Dillon) introduce themselves to Sean, Leanne, and Julian in a manner that is both sweet and disturbing, appropriately reminding Julian of the Shining twins. Sean seems genuinely happy they are there, while Leanne seethes in quiet anger and frustration. The women assure the residents that they will make their lives a breeze and urge them to leave it to them to get Dorothy to walk again. They end their presentation by declaring they are there to stay, further infuriating Leanne.

Sean guides Bobbie and Bev to the basement apartment, which will be their living space for now. They happily accept this and even assure him they will add personal touches to it. Leanne and Julian speak that night, and she expresses her fears that they might be from the cult. Julian is skeptical about this, but Leanne asserts that he doesn’t know them as she does.

In the course of the next day, Bobbie and Bev quickly establish themselves in the Turner house. They gift specific books to all three residents of the house, chosen to help them with their issues with Dorothy. Leanne finds that the women have come into her room and cleaned it and also left a new toy for Jericho, prompting her to threaten them. Meanwhile, Julian seems affected by Leanne’s suspicion of the women, so he decides to sneak into their apartment and see if he can find anything questionable. As Julian looks around, it’s clear that the ladies have decorated the place. There are dreamcatchers everywhere. Julian finds a suspicious-looking box under one of the beds. When he opens it, it takes a moment for him to realize that he is looking at a boxful of vibrators. Suddenly, one of them gets turned on, making Julian panic.

As conventional physical therapy doesn’t seem to work, the women suggest to Dorothy that her condition might be rooted in something psychological. With their help, Dorothy briefly stands up, but she falls when she tries to take a step. Later, the women convince the residents to hold a séance, claiming that it will be helpful for Dorothy.

Servant Season 4 Episode 3 Ending: Are Roberta and Beverly Part of the cult?

Among the two women, Bobbie claims to be a medium, so she leads the séance. The initial observations are pretty generic, and no one except Dorothy seems to take them seriously. Julian puts forth a cigar case, which Bobbie claims belongs to a man whose first name starts with a B or R. This prompts Dorothy to exclaim that the box belongs to their Uncle Robert. The next item is a ladies’ watch which Bobbie correctly guesses belongs to Dorothy and Julian’s mother. Things take a bizarre turn after this as Bobbie claims that Julian and Bobbie’s mother is warning her about a shadow looming over the house. This is likely a reference to Leanne, as Bobbie subsequently mentions a child, that’s obviously Jericho.

The incident convinces Leanne that the women belong to a cult, and she grabs her dagger from season 3 to rip open the back of Bobbie’s clothing. The cult members often flogged themselves. If Bobbie were a cult member, she would have the whip marks, but she doesn’t. This seems to convince Leanne that the women are not from the cult. When Julian later confronts how far she would have taken it if there were indeed whip marks on Bobbie’s back, Leanne answers with chilling honesty that she would have killed them.

What Is the Shadow That Appears in the House?

During the séance, Bobbie also mentions that she sees a version of the house that is rotten and bug-infested. Later that night, while all the occupants of the Turner house are asleep, a shadow appears and grows. This is a manifestation of the darkness inside Leanne which has become more prominent than ever in season 4. In episode 2, she actively tortures Dorothy until the two nurses arrive and is completely fine with the fact that Julian and Sean are terrified of her. Leanne spoke about this darkness inside her a few months ago, and it seems to have grown in the intermediate period.

For better or worse, Leanne has the strongest connection to Dorothy of all the Residents of the Turner house. She came there for her and seemingly brought Jericho to life. When Dorothy wakes up in the middle of the night, she finds Leanne sleeping beside her.

Read More: Is Servant’s May Markham Based on a Real Cult Leader?