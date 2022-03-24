Servant Season 4: Renewed or Cancelled?

With Tony Basgallop as the creative head, ‘Servant’ is a macabre and ominous psychological horror show full of cultist intrigue. The storyline follows Leanne Grayson, whose arrival at the Turner household as a nanny coincides with the miraculous return of Jericho. However, the members realize that Leanne may have withheld a harrowing past. Following its original release in November 2019, the Apple TV original series has spawned three seasons, garnering an overwhelming response from critics and fans. You must wonder whether a fourth season is around the block following the cliffhanger of the third season’s finale. If the curiosity is killing you, let us probe further into the matter.

Servant Season 4 Release Date

‘Servant’ season 3 premiered on January 21, 2022, on Apple TV+, with the season coming to a close on March 25, 2022. The third season packs ten episodes with runtimes ranging between 25 and 34 minutes per episode.

Let us now get to the prospects of a fourth installment. In a January 2021 interview with Collider, acclaimed director M. Night Shyamalan – who also serves as the showrunner – divulged that he planned the series to be 40-episode long, amounting to four seasons. Although it is a little less than Shyamalan’s original 60-episode vision, fans will still have another volume, as Apple TV renewed the show for a fourth and final season on December 14, 2021.

Seasons 2 and 3 arrived in January 2021 and 2022, respectively. Barring any mishaps, the show will possibly continue following the release pattern. With that being said, we expect ‘Servant’ season 4 to release sometime in Q1 2023.

Servant Season 4 Cast: Who can be in it?

In the fourth installment, all original cast members are likely to reprise their roles. Among the core cast ensemble, we may see Lauren Ambrose (Dorothy Turner), Toby Kebbell (Sean Turner), Nell Tiger Free (Leanne Grayson), and Rupert Grint (Julian Pearce). Also returning in supporting roles may be Phillip James Brannon (Matthew Roscoe), Tony Revolori (Tobe), Boris McGiver (Uncle George), Molly Griggs (Isabelle), and Todd Waring (Frank Pearce).

James Hoogerwerff and Jack Hoogerwerff portray Jericho in season 3. But it remains to be seen if they will be back in the upcoming edition since different actors might be roped in to essay the role of the young character. Moreover, we are yet to learn if Barbara Sukowa will return as Aunt Josephine, given the fate of the character. At the same time, the cast of season 4 may include some fresh faces for the sake of the storyline. We shall know more about that later.

Servant Season 4 Plot: What can it be About?

At the beginning of the third season, we find peace returning to the Turner household. Following the spine-chilling repercussions of the events that take place in season 2, Leanne finds her grip back at the house. However, mistrust does not take much time to root, and Dorothy incidentally stumbles upon Leanne’s eventful diary.

Meanwhile, Dorothy’s colleague Isabelle has a hunch about the fate of Jericho the previous year, but Leanne contains the situation. Isabelle dies while covering a gunfight incident, while the death causes Dorothy’s breakdown. Towards the end of the season, Dorothy attempts to leave the house as she becomes paranoid and possessive of Jericho. But the railing she has been leaning on breaks, leading to her fall from the top of the staircase.

The fourth season may pick up from the cliffhanger in the season 3 finale. Firstly, we are yet to see whether Dorothy makes it out of the accident alive. While the dice can fall on either side of the table, we hope she is still alive and kicking. Following the accident, Dorothy may be bedridden for a while. In the meantime, Leanne can assume more control over the household. On the other hand, we can see whether the infestation in the house leads to a collapse.

Uncle George already presents an omen in the third season’s finale, that “it” is ending. So, we shall see whether they can contain the infestation. Meanwhile, in the new installment, Sean and Julian may finally discover the corpse of Aunt Josephine. The new residents of the house next door might be associated with the Church of the Lesser Saints. So, it would be interesting to see how they impact the future storyline. In short, the fourth season will have its plate full, and it may also end the drama.

