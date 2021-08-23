‘Shadow and Bone’ is a fantasy drama show based on two series of books by Leigh Bardugo, called ‘Shadow and Bone’ and ‘Six of Crows.’ Developed by Eric Heisserer, the show first premiered in April 2021. It revolves around an orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov, who discovers that she has immense power that could save the world. She is believed to be a Sun Summoner and the only one who can destroy the Shadow Fold, a dangerous region of absolute darkness that runs for hundreds of miles.

The series is known for its meticulously created fantastical world that expands beyond the source material, thereby offering new and exciting storylines to even those who are familiar with the books. The compelling drama has been praised for its impressive costumes, cast, well-choreographed action sequences, and fascinating characters. If you have finished watching the first season, there is no way you aren’t craving for more. So, are you looking for updates on the potential season 2? We’ve got your back!

Shadow and Bone Season 2 Release Date

‘Shadow and Bone’ season 1 landed in its entirety on April 23, 2021, on Netflix. The first season consists of eight episodes that are 45-58 minutes long.

With regard to the second season, we have exciting news to share with you. On June 7, 2021, the series got an order for another round comprising eight episodes. Along with the news of the renewal, Netflix announced that the first season was watched by 55 million subscribers in the first 28 days.

In an interview on August 5, 2021, executive producer Shawn Levy discussed the status of the second season’s production. He shared, “Scripts written, heading into production shortly, in great shape, very much favorable to the characters in the world that we built and the Grishaverse that was put on screen in Season 1.” Filming for season 1 reportedly lasted for a few months between October 2019 and February 2020. However, the post-production suffered delays because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Seeing how the filming industry has learned to work through the pandemic, the second season should not take as long to complete production. Even then, a show like this would require elaborate post-production work that could last at least eight months. Therefore, if the new edition begins filming soon, we expect ‘Shadow and Bone’ season 2 to release sometime in Q3 2022.

You would be happy to know that the series creator has no intention of ending the series as long as the fans want more. According to Heisserer, Bardugo’s books have rich material that could not only keep the show running for at least four seasons but possibly spawn spin-offs exploring different characters and parts of the fictional world the author has created.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

The key players are set to return in the upcoming edition. This includes Jessie Mei Li (Alina Starkov), Archie Renaux (Malyen “Mal” Oretsev), Freddy Carter (Kaz Brekker), Amita Suman (Inej Ghafa), Kit Young (Jesper Fahey), Ben Barnes (General Kirigan/The Darkling/Aleksander), Danielle Galligan (Nina Zenik), and Calahan Skogman (Matthias).

Additionally, we might see Zoë Wanamaker, Julian Kostov, and Sujaya Dasgupta as Baghra, Fedyor, and Zoya, respectively. New characters will be introduced in the second season, so new actors will join the cast. Nikolai Lantsov and Wylan van Eck have been confirmed as new characters that will appear in the upcoming season. Other characters we are likely to come across are Sturmhond the Privateer, Tolya, and Tamar.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 Plot: What is it About?

By the end of the first season, Nina gets Matthias arrested to save his life, but the witch-hunter is left feeling betrayed by the woman he started to develop feelings for. Seeing that Kirigan expands the Fold, Zoya turns against him. Alina breaks free of Kirigan’s control, and Mal fights the powerful Shadow Summoner before the Volcra take the latter. In the closing moments of the finale, Kaz and the gang come across Nina on the skiff headed to Ketterdam. Alina and Mal also board the skiff, possibly so that Alina can learn more about her powers. It is revealed that Kirigan is alive but wounded.

The second installment will borrow from the book ‘Siege and Storm’ along with an original storyline featuring the Crows. It will shine a light on Mal and Alina’s budding romance. The closing moments of season 1 reveals that Kirigan is way more powerful than anyone imagined. He creates a new kind of Fold creature that can live in daylight, unlike the Volcra. This means that Kirigan’s reign of terror will become even stronger in the upcoming cycle. We might also see more of Ketterdam in the second season.

