Netflix’s ‘Shadow and Bone‘ is a fantasy series that is developed by Eric Heisserer and based on the ‘Grishaverse’ novel series written by Leigh Bardugo. It revolves around a young soldier, Alina, who unleashes an extraordinary magical power in a war-torn world where nothing is as it meets the eyes. She must navigate a complex web of deception in order to survive. The series has received an overwhelmingly positive reception from critics and audiences, with particular praise for its compelling acting and immersive world-building. If you enjoyed the new spin on classic fantasy elements that the show offers and wish to get engrossed in more such magical worlds, we have compiled a list of similar shows that should appeal to you. You can watch most of these shows like ‘Shadow and Bone’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu.

7. A Discovery of Witches (2018-)

‘A Discovery of Witches‘ revolves around Diana Bishop, a historian who is looking to unravel the secrets behind a magical book and is pulled into the world of magical creatures and supernatural powers. The supernatural series is based on the ‘All Souls’ trilogy of novels written by Deborah Harkness. If you enjoy watching a narrative told over multiple seasons, then this series should excite you. While its premise is drastically different, ‘A Discovery of Witches’ is spiritually similar to ‘Shadow and Bone,’ and they are both prime examples of exceptional fantasy storytelling.

6. The Nevers (2021-)

‘The Nevers‘ is a sci-fi series created by Joss Whedon that tells the story of a group of young women who develop supernatural abilities in 19th century London after an unexplained phenomenon. Similar to ‘Shadow and Bone’ the series focuses on complex themes such as identity and morality. Both shows also feature strong characters that are determined to help those in need. While ‘The Nevers’ leans a bit more towards science fiction than fantasy, it boasts intricate world-building and a group of likable characters similar to ‘Shadow and Bone.’

5. Tribes of Europa (2021-)

‘Tribes of Europa‘ is a German fantasy series created by Philip Koch. Set in 2070, it follows three siblings, each on a different path that will affect the continent’s fate, which has been divided into small micro-states after a global catastrophe. The war-torn world in ‘Shadow and Bone’ is similar to Europa in the sense that various groups are vying to assert their supremacy over it. ‘Tribes of Europa’ also handles politics arising from a desire for world dominance in a similar manner to that of ‘Shadow and Bone.’

4. Shadowhunters (2016-2019)

‘Shadowhunters’ is a young adult supernatural drama series developed by Ed Decter based on ‘The Mortal Instruments’ series of novels written by Cassandra Clare. It tells the story of Clary Fray, who belongs to a long line of hunters that hunt supernatural creatures. Clary must navigate the complex underworld filled with powerful creatures and learn who she can trust and who she cannot. Clary’s journey is similar to that of Alina as both women’s life changes after discovering their hidden abilities. Both shows also try to reinvent the tropes of their respective genres.

3. The Shannara Chronicles (2016-2017)

‘The Shannara Chronicles‘ is a fantasy series created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar adapted from the ‘The Sword of Shannara’ book trilogy penned by Terry Brooks. It is about the journey of an unlikely trio comprising an elven princess, Amberle, a human, Eretria, and a half-elf, Wil, who must do everything in their power to stop a demonic army from destroying the world. If you are looking for a quick binge in the vein of ‘Shadow and Bone’ that tells an epic and grand fantastical tale, this show should appeal to you. It also features a variety of magical objects and mystical locations that should remind you of ‘Shadow and Bone.’

2. Cursed (2020-)

‘Cursed‘ is a fantasy series that revolves around a young woman with magical gifts named Nimue, who must ally herself with a mercenary named Arthur in order to protect her people. The series is based on Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler’s graphic novel of the same name and re-imagines the Arthurian legend. The co-writers of the book also serve as creators of the show. The dynamic between Nimue and Arthur is similar to that of Alina and Mal in ‘Shadow and Bone.’ Furthermore, both shows seek to subvert the classic elements of fantasy fiction and uniquely unfold their narratives.

1. His Dark Materials (2019-)

‘His Dark Materials‘ is the story of Lyra, a young orphan from an alternate world whose quest to find her missing friend turns into an extraordinary adventure. It is based on Philip Pullman’s book trilogy of the same. The series checks all the boxes in terms of commonalities with ‘Shadow and Bone,’ such as a strong female lead character with a loyal male best friend, a complex world filled with deception and dark secrets, mystical objects, and magical creatures, among others. The vast scope of Lyra’s high-stakes adventure will make fans of ‘Shadow and Bone’ feel perfectly at home in this sprawling fantasy world.

