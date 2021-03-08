5 TV Shows Like A Discovery of Witches You Must See

Based on the ‘All Souls’ trilogy by novelist Deborah Harkness, ‘A Discovery of Witches’ provides the viewer with a fresh take on the genre of supernatural romance. Directed by Juan Carlos Medina, Alice Troughton, and Sarah Walker for Sky Network, the British fantasy drama revolves around the character of Diana Bishop, an Oxford historian and a witch who, along with the geneticist and vampire Matthew Clairemont, embarks on a journey to solve the supernatural mysteries hidden beneath the unassuming natural world.

Diana comes to know of her hidden powers when she accidentally stumbles upon an archaic manuscript in the library of Oxford. The discovery takes her back into the world of magic, where secrets wait to be unraveled. If you love the fantasy universe created by the show, let us help you delve deeper into the world of magic with this curated list of similar shows. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘A Discovery of Witches’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

5. True Blood (2008-2014)

‘True Blood’ opens with the character of Sookie Stackhouse, a waitress with the ability to read people’s minds, whose life changes forever when a vampire walks into the bar where she works. Led by the ghoul Bill Compton, she gets plunged into a world of kohl-eyed vampires hidden beneath mortal civilization. With the premise that vampires exist and have successfully blended into modern society, this contemporary gothic romance should be on your bucket list if you have liked the chemistry between Matthew and Diana.

4. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018-2020)

In this reimagined origin story of the popular Archie comic series ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’, the camera follows the titular protagonist Sabrina Spellman as she must reconcile with her internal dualism when she comes of age. Half-mortal and half-witch Sabrina must choose between the contrasting worlds of her family and her friends while protecting herself and her people from paranormal forces that threaten the world of mortals. Any discussion on contemporary witches remains incomplete without the mention of Sabrina. Dark, visceral, and filled with elements of occult and witchcraft, this is the show you should go for if you have liked the blend of magic and modernity in ‘A Discovery of Witches’.

3. The Witcher (2019-)

Lauren Schmidt Hissrich’s screen adaptation of the popular novel and video game series of the same name, ‘The Witcher’ takes the audience to the moors of a medieval fantasy world governed by witchcraft and sorcery. The story follows Geralt of Rivia, the lone monster hunter (played by Henry Cavill of Superman fame), the sorceress Yennefer of Vengerberg, and princess Ciri of Cintra, whose lives get intertwined under dire circumstances. A depiction of a world where humans are often more cunning and deceptive than monsters, this occult series will not fail to wow you if you have been moved by the passionate and humane character of Diana.

2. The Vampire Diaries (2009-2017)

Developed by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec, ‘The Vampire Diaries’ is a TV show that stole the hearts of millions, became insanely popular, and left a lasting impression in the minds of critics and audiences. Based on the novel series by L.J. Smith, the series revolves around the fictional township of Mystic Falls, Virginia, as seen through the eyes of the female protagonist Elena Gilbert, a recently orphaned teenager who falls in love with Stefan Salvatore, who comes from a family of vampires. The series abounds in vampires, werewolves, witches, and the likes, and if supernatural romance is the genre you like, you can’t simply miss out on this show.

1. Penny Dreadful (2014-2016)

In this cerebral and provocative period drama set in Victorian London, medium Vanessa Ives (Eva Green) teams up with explorer Sir Malcolm Murray, scientist Victor Frankenstein, and American gunslinger Ethan Chandler to track down a killer with a supernatural origin. Rooted in the literary tradition of Victorian England, beautifully shot, and psychosexual in its exploration of themes of occult and witchcraft, this addictive and atmospheric horror-thriller is bound to keep you awake at night. If you want something less romantic and more subversive than ‘A Discovery of Witches’, go for this sumptuous gothic drama that will keep you craving for more.

