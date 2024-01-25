Shannan Gilbert: How Did She Die? Was She Killed?

Shannan Gilbert disappeared under mysterious circumstances after a peculiar night in May 2010. Witnessed by her driver and a client, as she was engaged in sex work, Shannan was seen running into the street in a distressed state and was never spotted again. Her sudden vanishing act left no clues, leading to profound devastation for her family upon learning of her disappearance. ‘Truth and Lies: The Hunted’ explores the details surrounding Shannan’s vanishing and whether she was ever located.

How Did Shannan Gilbert Die?

Born on October 24, 1986, Shannan Gilbert was raised with four sisters, holding the position of the eldest among Mari Gilbert’s daughters. Described as a diligent and intelligent young girl, Shannan excelled in her studies and completed high school at the age of 16 at New Paltz High School. Reports indicate that Shannan had received a diagnosis of bipolar disorder and was reluctant to take prescribed medications due to their side effects. Following her education, Shannan took on various jobs, including working at a hotel and an Applebee’s. In 2007, she decided to relocate to New Jersey.

Shannan Gilbert was residing with her boyfriend, Alex Diaz in New Jersey. She also joined an escort agency, aiming to support herself financially while pursuing online courses. To facilitate her work and ensure her safety, Shannan hired Michael Pak as her driver. Pak’s role involved transporting her to clients’ homes. In the early hours of May 1, 2010, around 2 a.m., Shannan and Pak arrived at the residence of a man named Joseph Brewer in Oak Beach, Long Island. Brewer had responded to an advertisement Shannan posted on Craigslist, leading to the arranged meeting.

Shannan and Brewer entered the house, with Pak remaining outside. According to Pak, around 5 a.m., Brewer approached him and requested assistance inside. Upon entering, Pak encountered Shannan in a highly distressed state, clutching her phone. Shannan had dialed 911 and kept the line open while the two men attempted to soothe her. Despite Pak’s efforts to persuade her to leave with him, she declined, and Pak left her behind, returning to wait in the car outside.

Within a few minutes, Pak observed Shannan running from the house and into the street, still connected to the 911 call. She could be heard running through the neighborhood, knocking on doors for assistance. Pak trailed behind her, but she remained agitated. Gus Coletti, one of the residents who opened his door to Shannan, also called 911 for help. Despite their attempts to calm her down, she fled again. The commotion aroused many neighbors, prompting additional calls to 911. Pak mentioned that he followed her for a while but eventually grew tired, deciding to let her return on her own once she had calmed down.

When the police arrived, the only trace of Shannan was a set of footprints leading toward Gilgo Beach. Neighbors mentioned seeing an SUV, which was Pak’s, following her, assuming she had returned to the vehicle. However, Shannan was not seen again after that incident. Alex Diaz, Shannan’s boyfriend, later reported her missing when he couldn’t locate her.

On December 13, 2011, the police made another significant discovery when they found several items belonging to Shannan Gilbert scattered across the beach. Her pair of jeans, shoes, and pocketbook were arranged in a linear pattern, suggesting that she may have discarded these items while running toward the beach. About a week later, Shannan’s nearly intact remains were located a quarter of a mile away in a marshland. Her body was found in a hunched-over position, face down.

Was Shannan Gilbert Killed?

Upon discovering Shannan Gilbert’s disappearance, her family promptly filed a missing person’s report. Frustrated with the lack of action, they took matters into their own hands and conducted inquiries in Oak Beach. Simultaneously, the police had already questioned Shannan’s client, Joseph Brewer, and her driver, Michael Pak, removing them from the list of suspects. Despite multiple searches of the area and interviews with individuals like Gus Coletti, no trace of Shannan was found, leaving her mysterious disappearance unsolved.

As the case grew colder, investigative leads dwindled. On December 11, 2010, during a cadaver dog training exercise in the vicinity of Gilgo Beach, a Suffolk County detective discovered a set of human bones. The location was three miles from Joseph Brewer’s residence. Initially hopeful that Shannan Gilbert had been found, the discovery turned out to be inconclusive. Shannan had a distinctive titanium plate in her jaw from a past injury, and the bones found did not exhibit such a feature. Subsequently, it was ruled out that the body did not belong to Shannan.

On December 13, 2010, just two days after the initial discovery, the police uncovered three more bodies within a 500-foot radius of the first site. All three victims were petite women, found naked and arranged in the same manner within burlap sacks. Authorities swiftly declared the grim pattern of the work of a serial killer. The victims were identified as Melissa Barthelemy, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, and Amber Costello. As investigations intensified in the area, the remains of approximately 11 women were unearthed on the South Shore of Long Island, New York.

Shannan’s profile aligned with that of the other women whose bodies were discovered on the beach. She shared similar physical characteristics, was petite, and was also engaged in sex work like others. However, the police proposed a theory suggesting that they believed Shannan’s death was unrelated to the other women found in the area. According to their theory, they speculated that Shannan might have overdosed on a substance and subsequently drowned. Her family, however, vehemently rejected this explanation, accusing the police of a botched investigation. Despite an inconclusive autopsy on Shannan Gilbert, a private pathologist hired by her family could not find definitive evidence to determine the nature of her death. The pathologist did note, however, that Shannan’s remains exhibited some signs consistent with possible manual strangulation, although it could not be conclusively established.

Read More: What Happened to Mari Gilbert?