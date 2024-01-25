Shannan Gilbert’s Family Now is Not What it Once Used to Be

After 24-year-old sex worker Shannan Maria Gilbert suddenly disappeared without a trace left behind on May 1, 2010, not just the entire nation but the entire world was shaken to its very core. That’s because the ensuing search for her inadvertently uncovered the Gilgo Beach serial killings, as explored in ‘Truth and Lies: The Hunted,’ only for it to later come to light she’d died in the same area but it was accidental (contested). Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about her family, their experiences/mindset concerning this whole ordeal, as well as their current standing, we’ve got all the necessary details for you.

Who is Shannan Gilbert’s Family?

Although Shannon was born to Mari Gilbert and her then-husband on October 24, 1986, in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as the eldest of four sisters, her early years were far from cozy, happy, or stable. The truth is not only was her father rarely in the picture owing to apparent heroin use, but she also primarily grew up in foster care alongside a couple of her sisters — Sherre, Sarra, plus Stevie. In other words, her mother wasn’t there really either, yet the worst part is arguably the fact the former was often involved in such bad situations that both Sheere and Sarra even ended up being molested by one of her boyfriends.