Rachel Zegler and Marisa Tomei’s ‘She Gets It From Me’ Starts Filming in New Jersey in February 2026

Rachel Zegler and Marisa Tomei will soon arrive in the Garden State for their next feature. The shooting of ‘She Gets It From Me’ is scheduled to take place in New Jersey, starting in February 2026. Julia von Heinz will direct the movie, based on a script by Jay Reiss. Based on a true story, the comedy drama follows Nicky (Zegler), whose engagement celebration turns into a search for her pill-popping, ex-punk rocker birth mother, Charlotte (Tomei). Once they meet, the movie takes the shape of a hilarious journey as the mother-daughter duo embark on an anarchic journey to reconnect.

Rachel Zegler’s last performance was as Snow White in Disney’s live-action ‘Snow White.’ Her other feature film roles are Lucy Gray Baird in ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,’ Anthea in ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods,’ and María in ‘West Side Story.’

Marisa Tomei won our hearts as Aunt May in the MCU’s first two ‘Spider-Man’ movies, ‘Captain America: Civil War,’ and ‘Avengers: Endgame.’ The Academy Award-winning actress’s more recent portrayals are Bethesda in the comedy movie ‘Brothers,’ Claire in ‘Upgraded,’ and Katrina Trento in ‘She Came to Me.’ Her fans know her as Mona Lisa Vito from ‘My Cousin Vinny’ and Faith Corvatch from ‘Only You,’ co-starring Robert Downey Jr.

Movies Julia von Heinz has helmed include the comedy ‘Treasure,’ starring Stephen Fry and Lena Dunham, the crime drama ‘And Tomorrow the Entire World,’ featuring Mala Emde, ‘I’m Off Then,’ starring Devid Striesow, and the adventure movie ‘Hanni and Nanni 2,’ with Jana Münster and Sophia Münster as the leads. Heinz also directed several episodes of the BBC drama series ‘KaDeWe.’

Some popular comedy movies filmed in New Jersey are Martin Scorsese’s ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ ‘Happy Gilmore 2,’ starring Adam Sandler, ‘Nonnas,’ featuring Vince Vaughn, and ‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret,’ starring Rachel McAdams.

Read More: Olivia Colman’s ‘Cry Wolf’ Starts Filming in Toronto in February 2026